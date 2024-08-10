Hello User
IFCI Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 24.64% YOY

Livemint

IFCI Q1 Results Live : IFCI Q1 Results Live: IFCI declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline increased by an impressive 18.45% year-over-year (YoY), while the net loss decreased by 24.64% YoY. This marks a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same period last year.

However, the quarterly comparison paints a different picture. As compared to the previous quarter, IFCI's revenue declined by 27.46%, and the loss increased drastically by 181.16%. This indicates that while there has been annual progress, the company faced challenges in the most recent quarter.

On a positive note, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable reduction. These expenses declined by 29.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 8.04% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is becoming more efficient in managing its operational costs.

The operating income for IFCI also showed mixed results. While it was down by a substantial 90.05% q-o-q, it increased by a remarkable 106.82% YoY. This indicates that despite short-term setbacks, the company's core operations have improved significantly over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at -0.44, which decreased by 4.34% YoY. This decline in EPS highlights the company's ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

In terms of stock performance, IFCI has delivered varied returns. Over the last week, the stock has seen a negative return of -10.38%. However, over the last 6 months, the company has provided a positive return of 15.07%, and an impressive 157.56% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's long-term potential.

Currently, IFCI has a market cap of 19,622.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 91.4, while the 52-week low is 13.55, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

IFCI Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue373.63515.08-27.46%315.44+18.45%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total70.2199.51-29.44%76.35-8.04%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.0720.7-3.04%17.97+11.69%
Total Operating Expense364.29421.25-13.52%452.46-19.49%
Operating Income9.3493.83-90.05%-137.02+106.82%
Net Income Before Taxes40.4287.27-85.94%-128.09+131.54%
Net Income-108.2133.32-181.16%-143.58+24.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS-0.440.4-210.93%-0.42-4.34%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-108.2Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹373.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

