IFCI Q1 Results Live : loss falls by 24.64% YOY

IFCI Q1 Results Live : IFCI Q1 Results Live: IFCI declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, showcasing a mixed bag of financial performance. The company's topline increased by an impressive 18.45% year-over-year (YoY), while the net loss decreased by 24.64% YoY. This marks a significant improvement in the company's financial health compared to the same period last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the quarterly comparison paints a different picture. As compared to the previous quarter, IFCI's revenue declined by 27.46%, and the loss increased drastically by 181.16%. This indicates that while there has been annual progress, the company faced challenges in the most recent quarter.

On a positive note, the Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses saw a notable reduction. These expenses declined by 29.44% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 8.04% YoY. This reduction in SG&A expenses suggests that the company is becoming more efficient in managing its operational costs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income for IFCI also showed mixed results. While it was down by a substantial 90.05% q-o-q, it increased by a remarkable 106.82% YoY. This indicates that despite short-term setbacks, the company's core operations have improved significantly over the past year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stands at ₹-0.44, which decreased by 4.34% YoY. This decline in EPS highlights the company's ongoing challenges in achieving profitability.

In terms of stock performance, IFCI has delivered varied returns. Over the last week, the stock has seen a negative return of -10.38%. However, over the last 6 months, the company has provided a positive return of 15.07%, and an impressive 157.56% Year-To-Date (YTD) return, reflecting strong investor confidence in the company's long-term potential. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, IFCI has a market cap of ₹19,622.84 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹91.4, while the 52-week low is ₹13.55, indicating significant volatility in the stock's performance over the past year.

IFCI Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 373.63 515.08 -27.46% 315.44 +18.45% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 70.21 99.51 -29.44% 76.35 -8.04% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.07 20.7 -3.04% 17.97 +11.69% Total Operating Expense 364.29 421.25 -13.52% 452.46 -19.49% Operating Income 9.34 93.83 -90.05% -137.02 +106.82% Net Income Before Taxes 40.4 287.27 -85.94% -128.09 +131.54% Net Income -108.2 133.32 -181.16% -143.58 +24.64% Diluted Normalized EPS -0.44 0.4 -210.93% -0.42 -4.34%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-108.2Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹373.63Cr

