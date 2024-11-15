IFCI Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 12.73% Year-on-Year

IFCI Q2 Results 2024:IFCI has announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 15, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline increased by 7.47% year-on-year, reaching a revenue of ₹586.91 crore. However, profit for the quarter fell by 12.73% year-on-year, amounting to ₹82.62 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IFCI experienced significant growth, with revenue rising by 57.08% and profit soaring by 176.36%. This indicates a strong recovery from previous periods, despite the year-on-year decline in profit.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight uptick, rising by 2.69% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.16% year-over-year. This increase in operational costs could have contributed to the profit decline.

Notably, the operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 712.21% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 83.28% year-over-year, highlighting volatility in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.64, which reflects a substantial increase of 261.32% year-on-year. This surge in EPS might indicate improved profitability metrics from a shareholder's perspective.

In the stock market, IFCI shares have experienced a decline of 13.62% over the past week, but they have provided a return of 3.36% over the last six months and a remarkable 98.22% year-to-date return, indicating strong performance in the long run.

Currently, IFCI boasts a market capitalization of ₹15,101.33 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹91.4 and a low of ₹23.6, showcasing significant price fluctuations in recent times.

IFCI Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 586.91 373.63 +57.08% 546.1 +7.47% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 72.1 70.21 +2.69% 69.89 +3.16% Depreciation/ Amortization 21.79 20.07 +8.57% 20.89 +4.31% Total Operating Expense 511.05 364.29 +40.29% 92.41 +453.02% Operating Income 75.86 9.34 +712.21% 453.69 -83.28% Net Income Before Taxes 274.75 40.4 +580.07% 519.62 -47.12% Net Income 82.62 -108.2 +176.36% 94.67 -12.73% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.64 -0.44 +247.11% -0.4 +261.32%