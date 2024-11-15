IFCI Q2 Results 2024: Profit Falls by 12.73% Year-on-Year

IFCI declared its Q2 results on 15 Nov, 2024, reporting a revenue increase of 7.47% YoY, while profit decreased by 12.73% YoY, standing at 82.62 crore and revenue at 586.91 crore.

Livemint
Published15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
IFCI Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024
IFCI Q2 Results 2024 on 15 Nov, 2024

IFCI Q2 Results 2024:IFCI has announced its Q2 results for 2024 on November 15, revealing a mixed financial performance. The company's topline increased by 7.47% year-on-year, reaching a revenue of 586.91 crore. However, profit for the quarter fell by 12.73% year-on-year, amounting to 82.62 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, IFCI experienced significant growth, with revenue rising by 57.08% and profit soaring by 176.36%. This indicates a strong recovery from previous periods, despite the year-on-year decline in profit.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses saw a slight uptick, rising by 2.69% quarter-over-quarter and by 3.16% year-over-year. This increase in operational costs could have contributed to the profit decline.

Notably, the operating income showed remarkable growth, up by 712.21% quarter-over-quarter, although it decreased by 83.28% year-over-year, highlighting volatility in operational performance.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at 0.64, which reflects a substantial increase of 261.32% year-on-year. This surge in EPS might indicate improved profitability metrics from a shareholder's perspective.

In the stock market, IFCI shares have experienced a decline of 13.62% over the past week, but they have provided a return of 3.36% over the last six months and a remarkable 98.22% year-to-date return, indicating strong performance in the long run.

Currently, IFCI boasts a market capitalization of 15,101.33 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 91.4 and a low of 23.6, showcasing significant price fluctuations in recent times.

IFCI Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue586.91373.63+57.08%546.1+7.47%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total72.170.21+2.69%69.89+3.16%
Depreciation/ Amortization21.7920.07+8.57%20.89+4.31%
Total Operating Expense511.05364.29+40.29%92.41+453.02%
Operating Income75.869.34+712.21%453.69-83.28%
Net Income Before Taxes274.7540.4+580.07%519.62-47.12%
Net Income82.62-108.2+176.36%94.67-12.73%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.64-0.44+247.11%-0.4+261.32%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

₹82.62Cr
₹586.91Cr
First Published:15 Nov 2024, 12:32 PM IST
