Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IFCI Q4 results : profit at 133.32Cr, Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY

IFCI Q4 results : profit at ₹133.32Cr, Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY

Livemint

IFCI Q4 results : Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY & profit at 133.32Cr

IFCI Q4 Results Live

IFCI Q4 Results Live : IFCI announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue by 33.5% year-over-year. The company's profit for the quarter stood at 133.32 crore.

It is impressive to note that IFCI managed to turnaround from a loss of 254.85 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, IFCI witnessed a revenue growth of 29.49% showcasing a strong performance in the latest quarter.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase by 46.38% quarter-over-quarter and 3.86% year-over-year.

Operating income surged by a remarkable 9036.19% quarter-over-quarter and 144.06% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 0.4, marking a significant increase of 143.33% year-over-year for IFCI shareholders.

IFCI's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.3% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 109.68% in the last 6 months and 56.09% year-to-date.

Currently, IFCI commands a market capitalization of 11891.84 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of 71.8 & 10.95 respectively.

IFCI Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue515.08397.78+29.49%385.84+33.5%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total99.5167.98+46.38%95.81+3.86%
Depreciation/ Amortization20.721.33-2.95%18.29+13.18%
Total Operating Expense421.25398.83+5.62%598.79-29.65%
Operating Income93.83-1.05+9036.19%-212.95+144.06%
Net Income Before Taxes287.2771.07+304.21%-172.31+266.72%
Net Income133.3217.91+644.39%-254.85+152.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.40.08+403.98%-0.91+143.33%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹133.32Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹515.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

