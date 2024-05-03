IFCI Q4 results : profit at ₹133.32Cr, Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY

IFCI Q4 Results Live : IFCI announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue by 33.5% year-over-year. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹133.32 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It is impressive to note that IFCI managed to turnaround from a loss of ₹254.85 crore in the same period last fiscal year.

Comparing to the previous quarter, IFCI witnessed a revenue growth of 29.49% showcasing a strong performance in the latest quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase by 46.38% quarter-over-quarter and 3.86% year-over-year.

Operating income surged by a remarkable 9036.19% quarter-over-quarter and 144.06% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.4, marking a significant increase of 143.33% year-over-year for IFCI shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IFCI's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.3% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 109.68% in the last 6 months and 56.09% year-to-date.

Currently, IFCI commands a market capitalization of ₹11891.84 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹71.8 & ₹10.95 respectively.

IFCI Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 515.08 397.78 +29.49% 385.84 +33.5% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 99.51 67.98 +46.38% 95.81 +3.86% Depreciation/ Amortization 20.7 21.33 -2.95% 18.29 +13.18% Total Operating Expense 421.25 398.83 +5.62% 598.79 -29.65% Operating Income 93.83 -1.05 +9036.19% -212.95 +144.06% Net Income Before Taxes 287.27 71.07 +304.21% -172.31 +266.72% Net Income 133.32 17.91 +644.39% -254.85 +152.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.4 0.08 +403.98% -0.91 +143.33%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹133.32Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹515.08Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!