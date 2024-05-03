IFCI Q4 results : profit at ₹133.32Cr, Revenue increased by 33.5% YoY

IFCI Q4 Results Live : IFCI announced their Q4 results on 30 Apr, 2024, reporting a significant increase in revenue by 33.5% year-over-year. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹133.32 crore.
It is impressive to note that IFCI managed to turnaround from a loss of ₹254.85 crore in the same period last fiscal year.
Comparing to the previous quarter, IFCI witnessed a revenue growth of 29.49% showcasing a strong performance in the latest quarter.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a substantial increase by 46.38% quarter-over-quarter and 3.86% year-over-year.
Operating income surged by a remarkable 9036.19% quarter-over-quarter and 144.06% year-over-year, reflecting operational efficiency.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹0.4, marking a significant increase of 143.33% year-over-year for IFCI shareholders.
IFCI's stock performance in the market has been mixed with a -1.3% return in the last week, but impressive returns of 109.68% in the last 6 months and 56.09% year-to-date.
Currently, IFCI commands a market capitalization of ₹11891.84 crore with a 52-week high/low stock price range of ₹71.8 & ₹10.95 respectively.
IFCI Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|515.08
|397.78
|+29.49%
|385.84
|+33.5%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|99.51
|67.98
|+46.38%
|95.81
|+3.86%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|20.7
|21.33
|-2.95%
|18.29
|+13.18%
|Total Operating Expense
|421.25
|398.83
|+5.62%
|598.79
|-29.65%
|Operating Income
|93.83
|-1.05
|+9036.19%
|-212.95
|+144.06%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|287.27
|71.07
|+304.21%
|-172.31
|+266.72%
|Net Income
|133.32
|17.91
|+644.39%
|-254.85
|+152.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.4
|0.08
|+403.98%
|-0.91
|+143.33%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹133.32Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹515.08Cr
