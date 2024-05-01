IFCI turns a corner with advisory biz; posts first profit in 7 years
IFCI is the project management agency for various production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes launched by the Union government. It is also the verifying and monitoring agency for various capital subsidy schemes such as that for promoting faster adoption of electric vehicles
Government-owned non-bank IFCI Ltd has finally turned the corner in the 2023-24 financial year, reporting a profit after seven consecutive years of losses following its expansion into government and private corporate advisory services.
