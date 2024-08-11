Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 472.53% YOY

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live : Igarashi Motors India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting an impressive performance for the quarter. The company saw a significant increase in their topline, with revenue growing by 31.99% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also surged dramatically, increasing by a staggering 472.53% YoY.

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Igarashi Motors India continued its upward trajectory with revenue growth of 8.54% and a profit increase of 58.91%. This consistent growth highlights the company's robust operational strategies and market demand.

However, the company did report a rise in expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a 21.65% rise YoY. Despite these higher expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 25.42% q-o-q and increased by 216% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected the company's strong performance, standing at ₹2.59 for Q1. This marks an impressive 471.95% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered substantial returns. The company provided a 9.13% return over the last week, a 23.76% return over the past six months, and an impressive 26.72% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Igarashi Motors India has a market capitalization of ₹2069.64 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹692.5 and a 52-week low of ₹402, indicating a strong market presence and investor confidence.

Igarashi Motors India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 222.07 204.6 +8.54% 168.25 +31.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.95 16.76 +7.09% 14.75 +21.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.39 12.13 +2.12% 12.12 +2.19% Total Operating Expense 209.14 194.29 +7.64% 164.16 +27.4% Operating Income 12.93 10.31 +25.42% 4.09 +216% Net Income Before Taxes 10.92 7.86 +38.9% 1.92 +469.35% Net Income 8.16 5.14 +58.91% 1.43 +472.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.59 1.63 +58.9% 0.45 +471.95%