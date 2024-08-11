Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 472.53% YOY

Livemint

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 31.99% YoY & profit increased by 472.53% YoY

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live : Igarashi Motors India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting an impressive performance for the quarter. The company saw a significant increase in their topline, with revenue growing by 31.99% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also surged dramatically, increasing by a staggering 472.53% YoY.

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Igarashi Motors India continued its upward trajectory with revenue growth of 8.54% and a profit increase of 58.91%. This consistent growth highlights the company's robust operational strategies and market demand.

However, the company did report a rise in expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a 21.65% rise YoY. Despite these higher expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 25.42% q-o-q and increased by 216% YoY.

Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected the company's strong performance, standing at 2.59 for Q1. This marks an impressive 471.95% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered substantial returns. The company provided a 9.13% return over the last week, a 23.76% return over the past six months, and an impressive 26.72% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Igarashi Motors India has a market capitalization of 2069.64 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of 692.5 and a 52-week low of 402, indicating a strong market presence and investor confidence.

Igarashi Motors India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue222.07204.6+8.54%168.25+31.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total17.9516.76+7.09%14.75+21.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization12.3912.13+2.12%12.12+2.19%
Total Operating Expense209.14194.29+7.64%164.16+27.4%
Operating Income12.9310.31+25.42%4.09+216%
Net Income Before Taxes10.927.86+38.9%1.92+469.35%
Net Income8.165.14+58.91%1.43+472.53%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.591.63+58.9%0.45+471.95%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹8.16Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹222.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

