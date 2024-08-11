Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 472.53% YOY

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live : Igarashi Motors India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting an impressive performance for the quarter. The company saw a significant increase in their topline, with revenue growing by 31.99% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also surged dramatically, increasing by a staggering 472.53% YoY.
Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Igarashi Motors India continued its upward trajectory with revenue growth of 8.54% and a profit increase of 58.91%. This consistent growth highlights the company's robust operational strategies and market demand.
However, the company did report a rise in expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a 21.65% rise YoY. Despite these higher expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 25.42% q-o-q and increased by 216% YoY.
Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected the company's strong performance, standing at ₹2.59 for Q1. This marks an impressive 471.95% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and shareholder value.
In terms of market performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered substantial returns. The company provided a 9.13% return over the last week, a 23.76% return over the past six months, and an impressive 26.72% year-to-date (YTD) return.
Currently, Igarashi Motors India has a market capitalization of ₹2069.64 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹692.5 and a 52-week low of ₹402, indicating a strong market presence and investor confidence.
Igarashi Motors India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|222.07
|204.6
|+8.54%
|168.25
|+31.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|17.95
|16.76
|+7.09%
|14.75
|+21.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|12.39
|12.13
|+2.12%
|12.12
|+2.19%
|Total Operating Expense
|209.14
|194.29
|+7.64%
|164.16
|+27.4%
|Operating Income
|12.93
|10.31
|+25.42%
|4.09
|+216%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|10.92
|7.86
|+38.9%
|1.92
|+469.35%
|Net Income
|8.16
|5.14
|+58.91%
|1.43
|+472.53%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.59
|1.63
|+58.9%
|0.45
|+471.95%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹8.16Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹222.07Cr
