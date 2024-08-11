Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 472.53% YOY

Igarashi Motors India Q1 Results Live : Igarashi Motors India declared their Q1 results on 08 Aug, 2024, reporting an impressive performance for the quarter. The company saw a significant increase in their topline, with revenue growing by 31.99% year-over-year (YoY). The profit also surged dramatically, increasing by a staggering 472.53% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Comparing these results to the previous quarter, Igarashi Motors India continued its upward trajectory with revenue growth of 8.54% and a profit increase of 58.91%. This consistent growth highlights the company's robust operational strategies and market demand.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply However, the company did report a rise in expenses. Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 7.09% quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) and saw a 21.65% rise YoY. Despite these higher expenses, the company managed to significantly boost its operating income, which was up by 25.42% q-o-q and increased by 216% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earnings per share (EPS) also reflected the company's strong performance, standing at ₹2.59 for Q1. This marks an impressive 471.95% increase YoY, showcasing the company's profitability and shareholder value.

In terms of market performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered substantial returns. The company provided a 9.13% return over the last week, a 23.76% return over the past six months, and an impressive 26.72% year-to-date (YTD) return.

Currently, Igarashi Motors India has a market capitalization of ₹2069.64 Cr. The company's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹692.5 and a 52-week low of ₹402, indicating a strong market presence and investor confidence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Igarashi Motors India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 222.07 204.6 +8.54% 168.25 +31.99% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 17.95 16.76 +7.09% 14.75 +21.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 12.39 12.13 +2.12% 12.12 +2.19% Total Operating Expense 209.14 194.29 +7.64% 164.16 +27.4% Operating Income 12.93 10.31 +25.42% 4.09 +216% Net Income Before Taxes 10.92 7.86 +38.9% 1.92 +469.35% Net Income 8.16 5.14 +58.91% 1.43 +472.53% Diluted Normalized EPS 2.59 1.63 +58.9% 0.45 +471.95%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹8.16Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹222.07Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar