Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025:Igarashi Motors India declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 21.32% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 230.77%, reaching ₹5.16 crore, while revenue stood at ₹210.8 crore.

Despite these impressive year-on-year figures, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 2.44% and profit decreasing by 33.76%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the market and the need for strategic adjustments moving forward.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.66% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost base that the company must manage effectively to sustain profitability.

Operating income also showed a mixed performance, down by 22.2% compared to the previous quarter, but up by an impressive 117.62% year-over-year, which suggests strong operational improvements over the long term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.64, a significant increase of 234.69% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating revenues.

In terms of stock performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered a modest 0.41% return over the last week, a 2.81% return over the last six months, but a decline of -6.28% year-to-date, reflecting broader market conditions.

Currently, Igarashi Motors India holds a market cap of ₹1931.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹848.95 and a low of ₹402, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.

