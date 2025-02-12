Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 230.77% YOY, profit at ₹5.16 crore and revenue at ₹210.8 crore

Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025:Igarashi Motors India declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 21.32% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 230.77%, reaching ₹5.16 crore, while revenue stood at ₹210.8 crore.
Despite these impressive year-on-year figures, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 2.44% and profit decreasing by 33.76%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the market and the need for strategic adjustments moving forward.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.66% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost base that the company must manage effectively to sustain profitability.
Operating income also showed a mixed performance, down by 22.2% compared to the previous quarter, but up by an impressive 117.62% year-over-year, which suggests strong operational improvements over the long term.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at ₹1.64, a significant increase of 234.69% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating revenues.
In terms of stock performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered a modest 0.41% return over the last week, a 2.81% return over the last six months, but a decline of -6.28% year-to-date, reflecting broader market conditions.
Currently, Igarashi Motors India holds a market cap of ₹1931.88 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹848.95 and a low of ₹402, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.
Igarashi Motors India Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|210.8
|216.07
|-2.44%
|173.75
|+21.32%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|19.2
|18.16
|+5.73%
|16.6
|+15.66%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.12
|12.64
|+3.8%
|12.41
|+5.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|200.19
|202.43
|-1.11%
|168.87
|+18.55%
|Operating Income
|10.62
|13.65
|-22.2%
|4.88
|+117.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|7.16
|10.43
|-31.35%
|2.1
|+240.95%
|Net Income
|5.16
|7.79
|-33.76%
|1.56
|+230.77%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.64
|2.48
|-33.87%
|0.49
|+234.69%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹5.16Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹210.8Cr