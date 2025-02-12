Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025: profit rise by 230.77% YOY, profit at ₹5.16 crore and revenue at ₹210.8 crore

Published12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025 on 12 Feb, 2025

Igarashi Motors India Q3 Results 2025:Igarashi Motors India declared their Q3 results on 11 Feb, 2025, showcasing a remarkable performance with the topline increasing by 21.32% year-over-year. The company's profit surged by 230.77%, reaching 5.16 crore, while revenue stood at 210.8 crore.

Despite these impressive year-on-year figures, the company faced challenges compared to the previous quarter, with revenue declining by 2.44% and profit decreasing by 33.76%. This discrepancy highlights the volatility in the market and the need for strategic adjustments moving forward.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 5.73% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 15.66% year-on-year, indicating a growing cost base that the company must manage effectively to sustain profitability.

Operating income also showed a mixed performance, down by 22.2% compared to the previous quarter, but up by an impressive 117.62% year-over-year, which suggests strong operational improvements over the long term.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q3 stood at 1.64, a significant increase of 234.69% year-on-year, reflecting the company's ability to enhance shareholder value amidst fluctuating revenues.

In terms of stock performance, Igarashi Motors India has delivered a modest 0.41% return over the last week, a 2.81% return over the last six months, but a decline of -6.28% year-to-date, reflecting broader market conditions.

Currently, Igarashi Motors India holds a market cap of 1931.88 crore, with a 52-week high of 848.95 and a low of 402, indicating potential volatility and opportunities for investors.

Igarashi Motors India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue210.8216.07-2.44%173.75+21.32%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total19.218.16+5.73%16.6+15.66%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.1212.64+3.8%12.41+5.72%
Total Operating Expense200.19202.43-1.11%168.87+18.55%
Operating Income10.6213.65-22.2%4.88+117.62%
Net Income Before Taxes7.1610.43-31.35%2.1+240.95%
Net Income5.167.79-33.76%1.56+230.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.642.48-33.87%0.49+234.69%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹5.16Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹210.8Cr

First Published:12 Feb 2025, 01:05 PM IST
