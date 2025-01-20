IGL Q3 Update: State-owned natural gas supplier to declare Oct-Dec quarter results on THIS date

IGL Q3 Update: State-owned natural gas supplier Indraprastha Gas Ltd. announced on Monday, January 20, that it will conduct its board meeting on Monday, January 27, 2025, to consider its upcoming October-December quarter results for the current fiscal (Q3FY25).

“This is to inform that meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on January 27, 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024,” according to the company's BSE filing.

Indraprastha Gas share price Indraprastha Gas Ltd's shares closed 0.74 per cent lower at ₹402.10 after Monday's trading session, compared to ₹405.10 at the previous stock market close.

The shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹570.60 on September 2, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹306.50 on November 21, 2024, according to data collected from the BSE website.

Since listing on the domestic stock markets, IGL shares have given investors nearly 1,590 per cent returns. However, in the last five years, the shares have lost nearly 19 per cent, and year-to-date (YTD), they are trading 1.66 per centlower in 2025.

According to the BSE filing, the trading window is closed from January 1, 2025 to 48 hours after the results are made public on January 27.

IGL Q2 Results Indraprastha Gas Ltd's net profits for the July to September quarter of the financial year 2024-25 dropped 19 per cent to ₹431.09 crore, compared to ₹534.81 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's revenue from operations rose nearly 7 per cent to ₹4,088.09 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹3,822.53 crore in the same quarter the previous financial year, according to the BSE filing in October, 2024.

IGL's total expenses for the quarter ended September 2024 rose 12 per cent to ₹3,672.88 crore, compared year-on-year with ₹3,270.28 crore a year ago.