IHCL Q1: Net loss of 280 crore, revenue of 175 crore

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, IHCL, said, “The global travel and tourism industry was at a virtual standstill in the last three months, which had a big impact on the hospitality sector. While over 50% of IHCL hotels were closed for most part of Q1 due to government lockdowns, we implemented R.E.S.E.T 2020, a strategy to mitigate the impact of COVID-19; and several revenue enhancement and spend optimization measures initiated have started yielding results. We remain confident, given the strength and power of our brand and our market leadership, that we will weather this disruption and emerge stronger."