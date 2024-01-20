Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.64% YoY

IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.64% YoY

IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live

IIFL Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.02% & the profit increased by 29.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.55% and the profit increased by 3.41%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.6% QoQ & decreased by 18.83% YoY.

The operating income was up by 9.64% QoQ & increased by 73.67% YoY.

The EPS is 17.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 80.54% YoY.

IIFL Finance has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 13.64% return in the last 6 months, and 6.8% YTD return.

Currently, IIFL Finance has a market cap of 24369.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 703.4 & 408.05 respectively.

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 4.0. The record date for the dividend is 25 Jan, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 25 Jan, 2024.

IIFL Finance Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2647.482461.69+7.55%1975.45+34.02%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total452.29569.66-20.6%557.19-18.83%
Depreciation/ Amortization44.8443.26+3.65%39.39+13.84%
Total Operating Expense1977.061850.22+6.86%1589.41+24.39%
Operating Income670.42611.47+9.64%386.04+73.67%
Net Income Before Taxes716.32683.51+4.8%555.15+29.03%
Net Income490.44474.26+3.41%378.3+29.64%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.4914+24.9%9.69+80.54%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹490.44Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹2647.48Cr

