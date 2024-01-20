IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.64% YoY

IIFL Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.02% & the profit increased by 29.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.55% and the profit increased by 3.41%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.6% QoQ & decreased by 18.83% YoY.
The operating income was up by 9.64% QoQ & increased by 73.67% YoY.
The EPS is ₹17.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 80.54% YoY.
IIFL Finance has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 13.64% return in the last 6 months, and 6.8% YTD return.
Currently, IIFL Finance has a market cap of ₹24369.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹703.4 & ₹408.05 respectively.
As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 25 Jan, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 25 Jan, 2024.
IIFL Finance Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|2647.48
|2461.69
|+7.55%
|1975.45
|+34.02%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|452.29
|569.66
|-20.6%
|557.19
|-18.83%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|44.84
|43.26
|+3.65%
|39.39
|+13.84%
|Total Operating Expense
|1977.06
|1850.22
|+6.86%
|1589.41
|+24.39%
|Operating Income
|670.42
|611.47
|+9.64%
|386.04
|+73.67%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|716.32
|683.51
|+4.8%
|555.15
|+29.03%
|Net Income
|490.44
|474.26
|+3.41%
|378.3
|+29.64%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.49
|14
|+24.9%
|9.69
|+80.54%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹490.44Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹2647.48Cr
