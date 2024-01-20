IIFL Finance Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 29.64% YoY

IIFL Finance declared their Q3 FY24 results on 17 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 34.02% & the profit increased by 29.64% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 7.55% and the profit increased by 3.41%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 20.6% QoQ & decreased by 18.83% YoY.

The operating income was up by 9.64% QoQ & increased by 73.67% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹17.49 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 80.54% YoY.

IIFL Finance has delivered -2.27% return in the last 1 week, 13.64% return in the last 6 months, and 6.8% YTD return.

Currently, IIFL Finance has a market cap of ₹24369.14 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹703.4 & ₹408.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 20 Jan, 2024, out of 6 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating & 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 20 Jan, 2024, was to Strong Buy.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹4.0. The record date for the dividend is 25 Jan, 2024, & the ex-dividend date will be 25 Jan, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IIFL Finance Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 2647.48 2461.69 +7.55% 1975.45 +34.02% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 452.29 569.66 -20.6% 557.19 -18.83% Depreciation/ Amortization 44.84 43.26 +3.65% 39.39 +13.84% Total Operating Expense 1977.06 1850.22 +6.86% 1589.41 +24.39% Operating Income 670.42 611.47 +9.64% 386.04 +73.67% Net Income Before Taxes 716.32 683.51 +4.8% 555.15 +29.03% Net Income 490.44 474.26 +3.41% 378.3 +29.64% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.49 14 +24.9% 9.69 +80.54%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹490.44Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹2647.48Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!