IIFL Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 29% ₹545 crore
MUMBAI : Non-bank lender IIFL Finance Wednesday reported a 29% growth in net profit to ₹545 crore for the December quarter on higher loan sales and resultant interest income, cushioning the impact of higher regulatory charges.
