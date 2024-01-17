IIFL Finance Q3 results: Net profit rises 29% 545 crore

MUMBAI :Non-bank lender IIFL Finance Wednesday reported a 29% growth in net profit to ₹545 crore for the December quarter on higher loan sales and resultant interest income, cushioning the impact of higher regulatory charges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall loan growth jumped 34% to ₹77,444 crore, led by its key products like gold and home loans, which grew 35% and 25% to ₹24,692 crore and ₹25,519 crore, respectively.

Microfinance grew higher at 54% to ₹12,090 crore, digital loans soared 96% to ₹3,905 crore, and loans against property jumped 27% to ₹7,862 crore, the company said in a statement. Construction and real estate books stood at ₹2,889 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Indian economy likely to grow 7% next fiscal: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das at Davos Its total income grew 28% to ₹1,687.5 crore, the company added.

The asset quality improved overall, with the gross non-performing assets ratio declining to 1.7 in the reporting period from 2.1% and the net non-performing assets ratio declining to 0.9 from 1.1, said Nirmal Jain, the founder of the company.

Also Read | IndiGo to pay ₹ 1.2 crore fine over flyers having food on Mumbai airport tarmac Its group chief financial officer Kapish Jain said in spite of healthy growth in our asset under management of 23% since fiscal 2019, we continue to strengthen our capital position with net gearing at a consolidated level touching a five-year low of 3.3x as they meet funding requirements from healthy internal accruals, giving it better margins and asset light business strategy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the average borrowing cost for the quarter increased 28 bps to 9.07%, partly due to the higher regulatory charges.

Also Read | Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVE: BJP MP Ravi Kishan's 'vanvaas' jibe at Opposition Jain said as much as 96% of their loans are retail.

The assigned loan book is currently at ₹18,648 crore. Besides, there are securitised assets of ₹338 crore, and the co-lending book is at ₹11,586 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | Budget 2024: RBI MPC member suggests govt can look at taxing rich farmers The company had cash and cash equivalents and committed credit lines from banks and institutions worth ₹10,081 crore. During the quarter, it raised ₹5,046 crore through term loans, bonds and refinance, and an additional ₹3,976 crore was raised through direct assignment of loans.

The company has 4,681 branches as of quarter end against 4,596 last quarter.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!