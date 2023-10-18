IIFL Securities records ₹533.7 crore total income for September quarter, stock rises 15%
1 min read
18 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST
Join us
Jocelyn Fernandes
Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached ₹944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.
IIFL Securities has recorded total income of ₹533.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company released its Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter today.
The stock was trading up 14.85 points or 15.78 percent at ₹108.95, at time of writing.
Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached ₹944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.
Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at ₹107.4 crore, showing a significant 94 percent YoY growth. For the half year, it amounted to ₹181.4 crore, indicating an 86 percent YoY increase.
Assets under management and custody were reported at ₹169,822 crore.
"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.