Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IIFL Securities records 533.7 crore total income for September quarter, stock rises 15%

IIFL Securities records 533.7 crore total income for September quarter, stock rises 15%

Jocelyn Fernandes

Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached 944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.

Assets under management and custody were reported at 169,822 crore

IIFL Securities has recorded total income of 533.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company released its Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter today.

The stock was trading up 14.85 points or 15.78 percent at 108.95, at time of writing.

Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached 944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at 107.4 crore, showing a significant 94 percent YoY growth. For the half year, it amounted to 181.4 crore, indicating an 86 percent YoY increase.

Assets under management and custody were reported at 169,822 crore.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 01:32 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.