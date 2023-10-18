Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached ₹944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.

IIFL Securities has recorded total income of ₹533.7 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The company released its Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The stock was trading up 14.85 points or 15.78 percent at ₹108.95, at time of writing.

Total income for the quarter saw a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase. For the half year, the total income reached ₹944.7 crore, marking a 53 percent YoY rise.

Total comprehensive income for the quarter stood at ₹107.4 crore, showing a significant 94 percent YoY growth. For the half year, it amounted to ₹181.4 crore, indicating an 86 percent YoY increase.

Assets under management and custody were reported at ₹169,822 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

