IIFL Wealth Q2 Results: PAT rises 23% YoY, 17 per share dividend declared

IIFL Wealth Management Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of ₹173 Crs for Q2FY23, up 23% YoY from ₹140 Cr in Q2FY22 and up by 8% QoQ from ₹160 Cr in Q1FY23. The company said its net profit is up 28% to ₹333 Crs for H1 FY23. The company’s Operating Profit Before Tax (OPBT) stood at ₹410 Crs for H1FY 23, up 51% YoY and OPBT stood at ₹203 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 2% QoQ and 44% YoY. Total revenues stood at ₹405 Crs in the September quarter, up 12% YoY and 10% QoQ, and ₹774 Crs for H1 FY23 up 16% YoY.
The company reported a Profit before Tax (PBT) of ₹226 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 12% QoQ and 20% YoY, whereas for H1 FY 23 PBT stood at ₹427 Cr up by 26% YoY. The company's total expenses reached ₹179 Cr in Q2FY23, up by 7% QoQ and 3% YoY. IIFL Wealth Management said its Annual Recurring Revenues stood at ₹261 Crs in Q2FY23 up 17% YoY and 5% QoQ, and ₹508 Crs for H1FY23, up 23% YoY. The company's total AUM increased by 4.6% YoY and 6.4% QoQ to reach ₹2,68,286 Crs. It also continued to focus on ARR, with AUM growing by 17.4% YoY and 8.5% QoQ to reach ₹154,965 Crs. Net flows for the firm were ₹6,104 crores for the quarter (90% ARR) and ₹12,183 crores for the first half of FY23.
Mr. Karan Bhagat, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management said “Despite a weak global geopolitical and macro environment, our AUM witnessed healthy net flows, coupled with a positive MTM impact during the quarter. Annual Recurring Revenue Assets stood at ₹155 K Crs up 17% YoY and 8% QoQ. This was primarily driven by our efforts in creating and adhering to an optimal asset diversification strategy, complemented by a strong process-driven investment approach. This has helped our clients navigate the volatility of the current investment landscape."
He further added that “The current Quarter has seen more than ₹6,100 Crs of net new flows and strong Profit after Tax (PAT) of ₹173 Crs, growing 8% QoQ. ARR Revenues are steady at ₹261 Crs for the quarter, up 5% QoQ and continue to grow - with more than 68% of Total Operating Revenues being recurring in nature. Our retentions hold steady with wealth management retention at 54 bps, asset management retention at 79 bps and aggregate retention at 59 bps. Our cost to income in the current quarter has remained steady at ~44% as we continue to keep a sharp focus across all expense heads."
“The wealth management landscape is evolving at a fast clip as a host of factors pave the way to create new opportunities for wealth managers. Some of the early trends that we identified in terms of the changing contours of the industry, inter-generational wealth transfer, and the growth in wealth in Tier 2 cities is now playing out. We are well-positioned to optimally leverage these trends and further lead the industry with our advisory proposition. Additionally, our focus on alternative investments has held us in good stead as clients are increasingly looking to enhance the risk-adjusted returns of their portfolios through strategies like Credit and Multi-Asset," said Mr. Karan Bhagat.
“This quarter, our Tangible ROE has further improved to 28%. In addition, we are happy to report our third interim dividend of ₹17 and remain committed to our dividend pay-out strategy. In the near term, we are cognizant of the global volatility, which can provide both, challenges as well as opportunities. We continue to look out for exciting new products and opportunity areas, while remaining relatively cautious in our approach. In addition, people and technology remain our key investment themes – we continue to add new talent and deep expertise to the organization," Mr. Bhagat further added.
A third interim dividend of Rs. 17/ per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 has also been declared by the firm for the financial year 2022–2023, with a record date set for Monday, October 31, 2022. Subject to any relevant taxes, the aforementioned interim dividend will be paid or distributed on or before Friday, November 18, 2022.
The shares of IIFL Wealth Management Ltd closed today at ₹1,899.00 apiece, up by 0.78% from the previous close of ₹1,884.35. On Wednesday the stock recorded a total volume of 15,057 shares. On a YTD basis, the stock has surged 31.03% so far in 2022.
