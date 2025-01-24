IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025:IIRM Holdings India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in financial performance. The topline surged by an astounding 4882.18% year-over-year, alongside a significant profit increase of 370.77%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at ₹3.06 crore, with revenue reaching ₹50.32 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 5.01%, while profit experienced a sharp decline of 59.36%. This mixed performance indicates fluctuations in the company's financial health.

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 9.42% quarter-over-quarter and an astonishing increase of 58920% year-over-year, highlighting the company's increased operational costs.

In terms of operating income, the results indicated a decline of 45.3% on a quarterly basis, though there was a significant increase of 495.45% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company has made substantial gains compared to last year, it is facing challenges in maintaining profitability in the short term.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at ₹0.45, reflecting a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future earnings potential.

IIRM Holdings India Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 50.32 47.92 +5.01% 1.01 +4882.18% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 29.51 26.97 +9.42% 0.05 +58920% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.03 3.03 -0% 0 +0% Total Operating Expense 45.08 38.34 +17.58% 0.14 +32100% Operating Income 5.24 9.58 -45.3% 0.88 +495.45% Net Income Before Taxes 4.71 9.21 -48.86% 0.87 +441.38% Net Income 3.06 7.53 -59.36% 0.65 +370.77% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.45 1.12 -59.82% 0.77 -41.56%