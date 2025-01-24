IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 370.77% YOY, profit at ₹3.06 crore and revenue at ₹50.32 crore

IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 4882.18% YoY & profit increased by 370.77% YoY, profit at 3.06 crore and revenue at 50.32 crore

Livemint
Published24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
Advertisement
IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025

IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025:IIRM Holdings India declared their Q3 results on 22 Jan, 2025, reporting a remarkable increase in financial performance. The topline surged by an astounding 4882.18% year-over-year, alongside a significant profit increase of 370.77%. The company's profit for the quarter stood at 3.06 crore, with revenue reaching 50.32 crore.

However, when compared to the previous quarter, revenue showed a modest growth of 5.01%, while profit experienced a sharp decline of 59.36%. This mixed performance indicates fluctuations in the company's financial health.

Advertisement

The Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a notable rise of 9.42% quarter-over-quarter and an astonishing increase of 58920% year-over-year, highlighting the company's increased operational costs.

IIRM Holdings India Q3 Results

In terms of operating income, the results indicated a decline of 45.3% on a quarterly basis, though there was a significant increase of 495.45% year-over-year. This suggests that while the company has made substantial gains compared to last year, it is facing challenges in maintaining profitability in the short term.

Advertisement

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was reported at 0.45, reflecting a decrease of 41.56% year-over-year. This decline in EPS may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's future earnings potential.

IIRM Holdings India Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue50.3247.92+5.01%1.01+4882.18%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total29.5126.97+9.42%0.05+58920%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.033.03-0%0+0%
Total Operating Expense45.0838.34+17.58%0.14+32100%
Operating Income5.249.58-45.3%0.88+495.45%
Net Income Before Taxes4.719.21-48.86%0.87+441.38%
Net Income3.067.53-59.36%0.65+370.77%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.451.12-59.82%0.77-41.56%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsIIRM Holdings India Q3 Results 2025 on 24 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 370.77% YOY, profit at ₹3.06 crore and revenue at ₹50.32 crore

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹3.06Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹50.32Cr

First Published:24 Jan 2025, 10:49 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts