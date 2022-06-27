Ikea India loss widens to 807 crore in fiscal 2022 amid pandemic lockdowns

In FY21 as the pandemic waves surfaced, the company had to close its Mumbai store and also halt online operations for a certain period due to the lockdown measures implemented by the governments in Maharashtra, Telangana and Karnataka in order to prevent the spread of the pandemic, it said. During the year ended March 2021, the company was running a store each in Hyderabad and Navi Mumbai and was in the process of setting up stores in other cities. Ikea also started e-commerce operations in Bengaluru during the year; earlier this month, the retailer opened its maiden big box store in the capital city of Karnataka.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}