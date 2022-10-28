Ikea India revenue up 73% in FY22, but loss widens1 min read . Updated: 28 Oct 2022, 05:27 PM IST
Total expenses of Ikea India, known for its DIY furniture range, grew 39% to ₹2,027 crore in the fiscal, up from ₹1,457 crore in the year ago period.
New Delhi: Local arm of Swedish furniture retailer Ikea India Private Limited saw its net loss widen in fiscal 2021-22 to ₹901 crore against a loss of ₹807 crore in the year ago period, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform, Tofler.