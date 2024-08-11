IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.24% YoY & profit decreased by 10.67% YoY

Livemint
Published11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live
IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live : IKIO Lighting has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 09 August. The company reported a revenue increase of 17.24% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 10.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.02%, and profit increased by 29.91%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a notable rise. On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, these expenses surged by 27.81%, while on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the increase was even more substantial at 46.2%.

Operating income for IKIO Lighting also faced a downward trend. It decreased by 7.83% q-o-q and by a significant 41.85% YoY. This decline in operating income has contributed to the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.6, showing a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the challenges IKIO Lighting faced in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, IKIO Lighting has delivered a return of -6.11% over the past week. Over the last six months, the return has been -9.97%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.59%. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, IKIO Lighting boasts a market capitalization of 2322.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low are 394.1 and 245.45, respectively. This range highlights the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year.

IKIO Lighting Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.0494.79+34.02%108.36+17.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.5312.93+27.81%11.31+46.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.643.85+20.32%1.99+133.02%
Total Operating Expense114.9781.7+40.73%87.6+31.24%
Operating Income12.0713.1-7.83%20.76-41.85%
Net Income Before Taxes15.7314.96+5.11%18.67-15.77%
Net Income12.379.52+29.91%13.85-10.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.61.23+30.01%1.79-10.71%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹12.37Cr
₹127.04Cr
First Published:11 Aug 2024, 03:33 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsIKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    332.60
    03:57 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    9.9 (3.07%)

    Tata Steel

    151.80
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    1.3 (0.86%)

    Bharat Electronics

    301.95
    03:59 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    3.65 (1.22%)

    Tata Power

    417.80
    03:54 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    -0.2 (-0.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    NBCC India

    184.70
    03:58 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    15.8 (9.35%)

    Godfrey Phillips India

    4,444.55
    03:29 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    315.9 (7.65%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia

    708.55
    03:55 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    50.1 (7.61%)

    Affle India

    1,596.75
    03:40 PM | 9 AUG 2024
    110.5 (7.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,847.00396.00
      Chennai
      70,847.00-365.00
      Delhi
      70,987.00675.00
      Kolkata
      71,892.001,303.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue