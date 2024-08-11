IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live : IKIO Lighting has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 09 August. The company reported a revenue increase of 17.24% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 10.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.02%, and profit increased by 29.91%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a notable rise. On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, these expenses surged by 27.81%, while on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the increase was even more substantial at 46.2%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Operating income for IKIO Lighting also faced a downward trend. It decreased by 7.83% q-o-q and by a significant 41.85% YoY. This decline in operating income has contributed to the overall reduction in profitability for the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.6, showing a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the challenges IKIO Lighting faced in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, IKIO Lighting has delivered a return of -6.11% over the past week. Over the last six months, the return has been -9.97%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.59%. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, IKIO Lighting boasts a market capitalization of ₹2322.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹394.1 and ₹245.45, respectively. This range highlights the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

IKIO Lighting Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 127.04 94.79 +34.02% 108.36 +17.24% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16.53 12.93 +27.81% 11.31 +46.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 4.64 3.85 +20.32% 1.99 +133.02% Total Operating Expense 114.97 81.7 +40.73% 87.6 +31.24% Operating Income 12.07 13.1 -7.83% 20.76 -41.85% Net Income Before Taxes 15.73 14.96 +5.11% 18.67 -15.77% Net Income 12.37 9.52 +29.91% 13.85 -10.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.6 1.23 +30.01% 1.79 -10.71%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹12.37Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹127.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar