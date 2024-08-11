Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get loan upto ₹50 Lac

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

Livemint

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 17.24% YoY & profit decreased by 10.67% YoY

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live : IKIO Lighting has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 09 August. The company reported a revenue increase of 17.24% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 10.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.02%, and profit increased by 29.91%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a notable rise. On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, these expenses surged by 27.81%, while on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the increase was even more substantial at 46.2%.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

Operating income for IKIO Lighting also faced a downward trend. It decreased by 7.83% q-o-q and by a significant 41.85% YoY. This decline in operating income has contributed to the overall reduction in profitability for the company.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.6, showing a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the challenges IKIO Lighting faced in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.

In terms of stock performance, IKIO Lighting has delivered a return of -6.11% over the past week. Over the last six months, the return has been -9.97%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.59%. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.

Currently, IKIO Lighting boasts a market capitalization of 2322.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low are 394.1 and 245.45, respectively. This range highlights the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year.

IKIO Lighting Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue127.0494.79+34.02%108.36+17.24%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total16.5312.93+27.81%11.31+46.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.643.85+20.32%1.99+133.02%
Total Operating Expense114.9781.7+40.73%87.6+31.24%
Operating Income12.0713.1-7.83%20.76-41.85%
Net Income Before Taxes15.7314.96+5.11%18.67-15.77%
Net Income12.379.52+29.91%13.85-10.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.61.23+30.01%1.79-10.71%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹12.37Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹127.04Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.