IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live: Profit Falls by 10.67% YoY

IKIO Lighting Q1 Results Live : IKIO Lighting has announced its Q1 results for the fiscal year 2024 on 09 August. The company reported a revenue increase of 17.24% year-over-year (YoY). However, the profit saw a decline of 10.67% YoY. When compared to the previous quarter, revenue grew significantly by 34.02%, and profit increased by 29.91%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative (SG&A) expenses witnessed a notable rise. On a quarter-over-quarter (q-o-q) basis, these expenses surged by 27.81%, while on a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the increase was even more substantial at 46.2%.
Operating income for IKIO Lighting also faced a downward trend. It decreased by 7.83% q-o-q and by a significant 41.85% YoY. This decline in operating income has contributed to the overall reduction in profitability for the company.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.6, showing a decrease of 10.71% YoY. This drop in EPS reflects the challenges IKIO Lighting faced in maintaining its profitability amidst rising expenses.
In terms of stock performance, IKIO Lighting has delivered a return of -6.11% over the past week. Over the last six months, the return has been -9.97%, and the year-to-date (YTD) return stands at -5.59%. These figures indicate a challenging period for the company's stock performance.
Currently, IKIO Lighting boasts a market capitalization of ₹2322.67 crore. The company's 52-week high and low are ₹394.1 and ₹245.45, respectively. This range highlights the volatility the stock has experienced over the past year.
IKIO Lighting Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|127.04
|94.79
|+34.02%
|108.36
|+17.24%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16.53
|12.93
|+27.81%
|11.31
|+46.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|4.64
|3.85
|+20.32%
|1.99
|+133.02%
|Total Operating Expense
|114.97
|81.7
|+40.73%
|87.6
|+31.24%
|Operating Income
|12.07
|13.1
|-7.83%
|20.76
|-41.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|15.73
|14.96
|+5.11%
|18.67
|-15.77%
|Net Income
|12.37
|9.52
|+29.91%
|13.85
|-10.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.6
|1.23
|+30.01%
|1.79
|-10.71%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹12.37Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹127.04Cr
