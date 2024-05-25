Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.67% YOY

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.67% YOY

Livemint

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 24.73% YoY & profit increased by 98.67% YoY

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : Ilandfs Investment Managers declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.73% & the profit increased by 98.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.6% and the profit increased by 266.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 30.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.15 for Q4 which increased by 85.78% Y-o-Y.

Ilandfs Investment Managers has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 21.05% return in last 6 months and -2.54% YTD return.

Currently the Ilandfs Investment Managers has a market cap of 361.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of 14.75 & 6.15 respectively.

Ilandfs Investment Managers Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue13.1813.81-4.6%17.51-24.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total8.759.43-7.24%12.54-30.25%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.080.08+3.25%0.05+62.7%
Total Operating Expense10.4411.05-5.55%15.24-31.5%
Operating Income2.742.76-0.79%2.27+20.76%
Net Income Before Taxes6.162.3+167.6%3.92+56.84%
Net Income4.861.33+266.5%2.45+98.67%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.150.04+275%0.08+85.78%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4.86Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹13.18Cr

