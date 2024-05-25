Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.67% YOY

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : Ilandfs Investment Managers declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.73% & the profit increased by 98.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.6% and the profit increased by 266.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 30.25% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 0.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.76% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q4 which increased by 85.78% Y-o-Y.

Ilandfs Investment Managers has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 21.05% return in last 6 months and -2.54% YTD return.

Currently the Ilandfs Investment Managers has a market cap of ₹361.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.75 & ₹6.15 respectively.

Ilandfs Investment Managers Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 13.18 13.81 -4.6% 17.51 -24.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 8.75 9.43 -7.24% 12.54 -30.25% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.08 0.08 +3.25% 0.05 +62.7% Total Operating Expense 10.44 11.05 -5.55% 15.24 -31.5% Operating Income 2.74 2.76 -0.79% 2.27 +20.76% Net Income Before Taxes 6.16 2.3 +167.6% 3.92 +56.84% Net Income 4.86 1.33 +266.5% 2.45 +98.67% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.15 0.04 +275% 0.08 +85.78%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4.86Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹13.18Cr

