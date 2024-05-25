Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 98.67% YOY

Ilandfs Investment Managers Q4 Results Live : Ilandfs Investment Managers declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 24.73% & the profit increased by 98.67% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 4.6% and the profit increased by 266.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 7.24% q-o-q & decreased by 30.25% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 0.79% q-o-q & increased by 20.76% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.15 for Q4 which increased by 85.78% Y-o-Y.
Ilandfs Investment Managers has delivered 2.68% return in the last 1 week, 21.05% return in last 6 months and -2.54% YTD return.
Currently the Ilandfs Investment Managers has a market cap of ₹361.14 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹14.75 & ₹6.15 respectively.
Ilandfs Investment Managers Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|13.18
|13.81
|-4.6%
|17.51
|-24.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|8.75
|9.43
|-7.24%
|12.54
|-30.25%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.08
|0.08
|+3.25%
|0.05
|+62.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|10.44
|11.05
|-5.55%
|15.24
|-31.5%
|Operating Income
|2.74
|2.76
|-0.79%
|2.27
|+20.76%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6.16
|2.3
|+167.6%
|3.92
|+56.84%
|Net Income
|4.86
|1.33
|+266.5%
|2.45
|+98.67%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.15
|0.04
|+275%
|0.08
|+85.78%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4.86Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹13.18Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!