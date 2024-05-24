IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 23.66% YOY

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.34% YoY & loss increased by 23.66% YoY

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : IL&FS Engineering Construction declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.34% & the loss increased by 23.66% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 80.09% and the loss increased by 1375.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 298.32% q-o-q & increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was down by 1740.98% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹-7.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.9% Y-o-Y.

IL&FS Engineering Construction has delivered -6.56% return in the last 1 week, -15.53% return in last 6 months and -22.19% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, IL&FS Engineering Construction has a market cap of ₹317.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹51.65 & ₹10.1 respectively.

IL&FS Engineering Construction Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 84.66 47.01 +80.09% 84.37 +0.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 109.02 27.37 +298.32% 106.97 +1.92% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.34 1.59 -15.72% 2.54 -47.24% Total Operating Expense 195.59 40.25 +385.94% 170.73 +14.56% Operating Income -110.93 6.76 -1740.98% -86.36 -28.45% Net Income Before Taxes -98.11 7.52 -1404.65% -79.37 -23.61% Net Income -98.11 7.69 -1375.81% -79.34 -23.66% Diluted Normalized EPS -7.31 -2.02 -262.54% -6.09 -19.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-98.11Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹84.66Cr

