Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 23.66% YOY

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 23.66% YOY

Livemint

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 0.34% YoY & loss increased by 23.66% YoY

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : IL&FS Engineering Construction declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.34% & the loss increased by 23.66% YoY.

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 80.09% and the loss increased by 1375.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 298.32% q-o-q & increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 1740.98% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is -7.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.9% Y-o-Y.

IL&FS Engineering Construction has delivered -6.56% return in the last 1 week, -15.53% return in last 6 months and -22.19% YTD return.

Currently, IL&FS Engineering Construction has a market cap of 317.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of 51.65 & 10.1 respectively.

IL&FS Engineering Construction Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue84.6647.01+80.09%84.37+0.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total109.0227.37+298.32%106.97+1.92%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.341.59-15.72%2.54-47.24%
Total Operating Expense195.5940.25+385.94%170.73+14.56%
Operating Income-110.936.76-1740.98%-86.36-28.45%
Net Income Before Taxes-98.117.52-1404.65%-79.37-23.61%
Net Income-98.117.69-1375.81%-79.34-23.66%
Diluted Normalized EPS-7.31-2.02-262.54%-6.09-19.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-98.11Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹84.66Cr

