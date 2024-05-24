IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : loss rise by 23.66% YOY

IL&FS Engineering Construction Q4 Results Live : IL&FS Engineering Construction declared their Q4 results on 21 May, 2024. The topline increased by 0.34% & the loss increased by 23.66% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 80.09% and the loss increased by 1375.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 298.32% q-o-q & increased by 1.92% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 1740.98% q-o-q & decreased by 28.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹-7.31 for Q4 which decreased by 19.9% Y-o-Y.
IL&FS Engineering Construction has delivered -6.56% return in the last 1 week, -15.53% return in last 6 months and -22.19% YTD return.
Currently, IL&FS Engineering Construction has a market cap of ₹317.31 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹51.65 & ₹10.1 respectively.
IL&FS Engineering Construction Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|84.66
|47.01
|+80.09%
|84.37
|+0.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|109.02
|27.37
|+298.32%
|106.97
|+1.92%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.34
|1.59
|-15.72%
|2.54
|-47.24%
|Total Operating Expense
|195.59
|40.25
|+385.94%
|170.73
|+14.56%
|Operating Income
|-110.93
|6.76
|-1740.98%
|-86.36
|-28.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-98.11
|7.52
|-1404.65%
|-79.37
|-23.61%
|Net Income
|-98.11
|7.69
|-1375.81%
|-79.34
|-23.66%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-7.31
|-2.02
|-262.54%
|-6.09
|-19.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-98.11Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹84.66Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!