IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2227.97% YOY

IM Capitals announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 653.75% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 2227.97% compared to the same period last year.

Despite a slight decline of 5.09% in revenue from the previous quarter, IM Capitals managed to boost their profit by 5.77%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant decrease of 66.16% quarter-over-quarter and 29.17% year-over-year.

The operating income of IM Capitals saw a substantial increase of 292.06% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive growth of 1593.66% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹46.94, marking a substantial growth of 792.4% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, IM Capitals delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 17.13% in the last 6 months and 3.66% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹600.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹650.65 & ₹263.3 respectively.

IM Capitals Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 187.72 197.78 -5.09% 24.91 +653.75% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.08 0.23 -66.16% 0.11 -29.17% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 1.03 -35.96% 0.53 +25.41% Total Operating Expense 150.69 188.33 -19.99% 27.38 +450.25% Operating Income 37.04 9.45 +292.06% -2.48 +1593.66% Net Income Before Taxes 42.19 40.73 +3.59% 1.81 +2225.84% Net Income 41.86 39.57 +5.77% 1.8 +2227.97% Diluted Normalized EPS 46.94 44.38 +5.77% 5.26 +792.4%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹41.86Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹187.72Cr

