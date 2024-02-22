IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2227.97% YOY

IM Capitals announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 653.75% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 2227.97% compared to the same period last year.
Despite a slight decline of 5.09% in revenue from the previous quarter, IM Capitals managed to boost their profit by 5.77%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant decrease of 66.16% quarter-over-quarter and 29.17% year-over-year.
The operating income of IM Capitals saw a substantial increase of 292.06% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive growth of 1593.66% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at ₹46.94, marking a substantial growth of 792.4% year-over-year.
In terms of market performance, IM Capitals delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 17.13% in the last 6 months and 3.66% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹600.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹650.65 & ₹263.3 respectively.
IM Capitals Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|187.72
|197.78
|-5.09%
|24.91
|+653.75%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.08
|0.23
|-66.16%
|0.11
|-29.17%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|1.03
|-35.96%
|0.53
|+25.41%
|Total Operating Expense
|150.69
|188.33
|-19.99%
|27.38
|+450.25%
|Operating Income
|37.04
|9.45
|+292.06%
|-2.48
|+1593.66%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|42.19
|40.73
|+3.59%
|1.81
|+2225.84%
|Net Income
|41.86
|39.57
|+5.77%
|1.8
|+2227.97%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|46.94
|44.38
|+5.77%
|5.26
|+792.4%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹41.86Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹187.72Cr
