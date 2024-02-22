Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2227.97% YOY

IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 2227.97% YOY

Livemint

IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 653.75% YoY & profit increased by 2227.97% YoY

IM Capitals Q3 FY24 Results Live

IM Capitals announced their Q3 FY24 results on 20 Feb, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in both revenue and profit. The company's revenue surged by 653.75% year-over-year, while the profit saw a remarkable increase of 2227.97% compared to the same period last year.

Despite a slight decline of 5.09% in revenue from the previous quarter, IM Capitals managed to boost their profit by 5.77%. The Selling, general & administrative expenses also witnessed a significant decrease of 66.16% quarter-over-quarter and 29.17% year-over-year.

The operating income of IM Capitals saw a substantial increase of 292.06% quarter-over-quarter and an impressive growth of 1593.66% year-over-year, indicating strong operational performance. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 FY24 stood at 46.94, marking a substantial growth of 792.4% year-over-year.

In terms of market performance, IM Capitals delivered a -0.3% return in the last week, while showcasing strong returns of 17.13% in the last 6 months and 3.66% year-to-date. The company currently boasts a market capitalization of 600.83 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 650.65 & 263.3 respectively.

IM Capitals Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue187.72197.78-5.09%24.91+653.75%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.080.23-66.16%0.11-29.17%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.661.03-35.96%0.53+25.41%
Total Operating Expense150.69188.33-19.99%27.38+450.25%
Operating Income37.049.45+292.06%-2.48+1593.66%
Net Income Before Taxes42.1940.73+3.59%1.81+2225.84%
Net Income41.8639.57+5.77%1.8+2227.97%
Diluted Normalized EPS46.9444.38+5.77%5.26+792.4%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹41.86Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹187.72Cr

