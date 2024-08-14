Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live: Inani Marbles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.49% YoY and the profit came at ₹0.76 crore. This is a significant improvement from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹0.77 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 28.85%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 22.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 1.94% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has helped mitigate some of the revenue decline impacts.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 34.44% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 663.27% YoY. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates a significant improvement in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.41, marking a 200% increase YoY. This surge in EPS highlights the company's improved financial health and potential for future growth.

Inani Marbles & Industries has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with a 5.52% return over the last week, a 36.61% return over the last six months, and a 59.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect strong market confidence and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Inani Marbles & Industries has a market capitalization of ₹61.85 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹38.23 and ₹18, respectively. The company's market performance and financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future.

Inani Marbles & Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 12.97 18.23 -28.85% 14.33 -9.49% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1.28 1.65 -22.54% 1.31 -1.94% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.66 0.8 -18.24% 0.8 -18.31% Total Operating Expense 11.75 16.37 -28.22% 14.55 -19.24% Operating Income 1.22 1.86 -34.44% -0.22 +663.27% Net Income Before Taxes 1 1.67 -40.55% -0.77 +229.87% Net Income 0.76 1.27 -40.06% -0.77 +199.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.41 0.68 -39.71% -0.41 +200%