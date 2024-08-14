Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live: Inani Marbles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.49% YoY and the profit came at ₹0.76 crore. This is a significant improvement from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of ₹0.77 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 28.85%.
The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 22.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 1.94% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has helped mitigate some of the revenue decline impacts.
Operating income for the quarter was down by 34.44% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 663.27% YoY. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates a significant improvement in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.41, marking a 200% increase YoY. This surge in EPS highlights the company's improved financial health and potential for future growth.
Inani Marbles & Industries has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with a 5.52% return over the last week, a 36.61% return over the last six months, and a 59.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect strong market confidence and positive investor sentiment.
Currently, Inani Marbles & Industries has a market capitalization of ₹61.85 crore and a 52-week high/low of ₹38.23 and ₹18, respectively. The company's market performance and financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future.
Inani Marbles & Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|12.97
|18.23
|-28.85%
|14.33
|-9.49%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1.28
|1.65
|-22.54%
|1.31
|-1.94%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.66
|0.8
|-18.24%
|0.8
|-18.31%
|Total Operating Expense
|11.75
|16.37
|-28.22%
|14.55
|-19.24%
|Operating Income
|1.22
|1.86
|-34.44%
|-0.22
|+663.27%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1
|1.67
|-40.55%
|-0.77
|+229.87%
|Net Income
|0.76
|1.27
|-40.06%
|-0.77
|+199.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.41
|0.68
|-39.71%
|-0.41
|+200%
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess