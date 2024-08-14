Hello User
Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 results : profit at ₹0.76Cr, Revenue decreased by 9.49% YoY

Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live : Inani Marbles & Industries Q1 Results Live: Inani Marbles & Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline decreased by 9.49% YoY and the profit came at 0.76 crore. This is a significant improvement from the same period in the previous fiscal year, where the company had declared a loss of 0.77 crore. However, compared to the previous quarter, the revenue saw a steep decline of 28.85%.

The company's selling, general, and administrative expenses declined by 22.54% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and decreased by 1.94% year-over-year (YoY). This reduction in expenses has helped mitigate some of the revenue decline impacts.

Operating income for the quarter was down by 34.44% QoQ but showed a remarkable increase of 663.27% YoY. This substantial year-over-year increase indicates a significant improvement in the company's operational efficiency and profitability.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.41, marking a 200% increase YoY. This surge in EPS highlights the company's improved financial health and potential for future growth.

Inani Marbles & Industries has delivered notable returns to its shareholders, with a 5.52% return over the last week, a 36.61% return over the last six months, and a 59.09% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures reflect strong market confidence and positive investor sentiment.

Currently, Inani Marbles & Industries has a market capitalization of 61.85 crore and a 52-week high/low of 38.23 and 18, respectively. The company's market performance and financial results indicate a promising outlook for the future.

Inani Marbles & Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue12.9718.23-28.85%14.33-9.49%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1.281.65-22.54%1.31-1.94%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.660.8-18.24%0.8-18.31%
Total Operating Expense11.7516.37-28.22%14.55-19.24%
Operating Income1.221.86-34.44%-0.22+663.27%
Net Income Before Taxes11.67-40.55%-0.77+229.87%
Net Income0.761.27-40.06%-0.77+199.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.410.68-39.71%-0.41+200%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹0.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹12.97Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

