Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1350.11% YoY

 Livemint

Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Decreased by 3.78% YoY & Loss Increased by 1350.11% YoY

Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results LivePremium
Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live

Ind Swift, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024.

The topline of the company has decreased by 3.78% compared to the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company has witnessed a staggering increase of 1350.11% in their loss YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.52% and the loss increased by 39.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Ind Swift rose by 9.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.8% year-on-year.

The operating income of the company was down by 151.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 121.59% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is -2.76, which indicates a decrease of 1352.63% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Ind Swift has delivered -6.39% return in the last 1 week, 31.83% return in the last 6 months, and 4.67% year-to-date return.

Currently, Ind Swift has a market cap of 103.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 23.75 & 6.6 respectively.

Ind Swift Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue102.56115.92-11.52%106.59-3.78%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total20.4618.61+9.89%18.13+12.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization6.786.73+0.63%7.29-7.03%
Total Operating Expense104.85111.51-5.97%95.98+9.24%
Operating Income-2.294.41-151.94%10.6-121.59%
Net Income Before Taxes-14.97-10.71-39.79%-1.03-1350.11%
Net Income-14.97-10.71-39.79%-1.03-1350.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS-2.76-1.98-39.39%-0.19-1352.63%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹-14.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹102.56Cr

Published: 16 Feb 2024, 03:05 AM IST
