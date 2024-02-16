Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1350.11% YoY

Ind Swift, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024.The topline of the company has decreased by 3.78% compared to the same quarter last year.Furthermore, the company has witnessed a staggering increase of 1350.11% in their loss YoY.In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.52% and the loss increased by 39.79%.The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Ind Swift rose by 9.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.8% year-on-year.The operating income of the company was down by 151.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 121.59% year-on-year.The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹-2.76, which indicates a decrease of 1352.63% year-on-year.In terms of returns, Ind Swift has delivered -6.39% return in the last 1 week, 31.83% return in the last 6 months, and 4.67% year-to-date return.Currently, Ind Swift has a market cap of ₹103.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹23.75 & ₹6.6 respectively.Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar