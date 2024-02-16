Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1350.11% YoY

Ind Swift, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024.
The topline of the company has decreased by 3.78% compared to the same quarter last year.
Furthermore, the company has witnessed a staggering increase of 1350.11% in their loss YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.52% and the loss increased by 39.79%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Ind Swift rose by 9.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.8% year-on-year.
The operating income of the company was down by 151.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 121.59% year-on-year.
The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹-2.76, which indicates a decrease of 1352.63% year-on-year.
In terms of returns, Ind Swift has delivered -6.39% return in the last 1 week, 31.83% return in the last 6 months, and 4.67% year-to-date return.
Currently, Ind Swift has a market cap of ₹103.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹23.75 & ₹6.6 respectively.
Ind Swift Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|102.56
|115.92
|-11.52%
|106.59
|-3.78%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|20.46
|18.61
|+9.89%
|18.13
|+12.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|6.78
|6.73
|+0.63%
|7.29
|-7.03%
|Total Operating Expense
|104.85
|111.51
|-5.97%
|95.98
|+9.24%
|Operating Income
|-2.29
|4.41
|-151.94%
|10.6
|-121.59%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|-14.97
|-10.71
|-39.79%
|-1.03
|-1350.11%
|Net Income
|-14.97
|-10.71
|-39.79%
|-1.03
|-1350.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|-2.76
|-1.98
|-39.39%
|-0.19
|-1352.63%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹-14.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹102.56Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!