Ind Swift Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 1350.11% YoY

Ind Swift, a pharmaceutical company, has declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024.

The topline of the company has decreased by 3.78% compared to the same quarter last year.

Furthermore, the company has witnessed a staggering increase of 1350.11% in their loss YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 11.52% and the loss increased by 39.79%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses of Ind Swift rose by 9.89% quarter-on-quarter and increased by 12.8% year-on-year.

The operating income of the company was down by 151.94% quarter-on-quarter and decreased by 121.59% year-on-year.

The EPS for Q3 FY24 is ₹-2.76, which indicates a decrease of 1352.63% year-on-year.

In terms of returns, Ind Swift has delivered -6.39% return in the last 1 week, 31.83% return in the last 6 months, and 4.67% year-to-date return.

Currently, Ind Swift has a market cap of ₹103.18 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹23.75 & ₹6.6 respectively.

Ind Swift Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 102.56 115.92 -11.52% 106.59 -3.78% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 20.46 18.61 +9.89% 18.13 +12.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 6.78 6.73 +0.63% 7.29 -7.03% Total Operating Expense 104.85 111.51 -5.97% 95.98 +9.24% Operating Income -2.29 4.41 -151.94% 10.6 -121.59% Net Income Before Taxes -14.97 -10.71 -39.79% -1.03 -1350.11% Net Income -14.97 -10.71 -39.79% -1.03 -1350.11% Diluted Normalized EPS -2.76 -1.98 -39.39% -0.19 -1352.63%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹-14.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹102.56Cr

