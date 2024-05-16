Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 51.94% YOY

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : Indag Rubber declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.27% & the profit decreased by 51.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 10.63%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.99% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1.21 for Q4 which decreased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.

Indag Rubber has delivered 7.08% return in the last 1 week, 17.73% return in the last 6 months, and 26.47% YTD return.

Currently, Indag Rubber has a market cap of ₹458.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹186 & ₹121.6 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indag Rubber Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 61.32 62.33 -1.62% 64.06 -4.27% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.41 6.58 -2.55% 5.76 +11.21% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.38 1.35 +2.64% 1.31 +5.95% Total Operating Expense 59.59 59.75 -0.26% 58.28 +2.24% Operating Income 1.73 2.59 -32.99% 5.77 -69.99% Net Income Before Taxes 4.07 4.69 -13.2% 8.1 -49.73% Net Income 3.19 3.57 -10.63% 6.63 -51.94% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.21 1.36 -11.03% 2.52 -51.9%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3.19Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹61.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!