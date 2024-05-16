Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 51.94% YOY

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 51.94% YOY

Livemint

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 4.27% YoY & profit decreased by 51.94% YoY

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : Indag Rubber declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.27% & the profit decreased by 51.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 10.63%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.21% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 32.99% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.21 for Q4 which decreased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.

Indag Rubber has delivered 7.08% return in the last 1 week, 17.73% return in the last 6 months, and 26.47% YTD return.

Currently, Indag Rubber has a market cap of 458.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of 186 & 121.6 respectively.

Indag Rubber Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue61.3262.33-1.62%64.06-4.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.416.58-2.55%5.76+11.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.381.35+2.64%1.31+5.95%
Total Operating Expense59.5959.75-0.26%58.28+2.24%
Operating Income1.732.59-32.99%5.77-69.99%
Net Income Before Taxes4.074.69-13.2%8.1-49.73%
Net Income3.193.57-10.63%6.63-51.94%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.211.36-11.03%2.52-51.9%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3.19Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹61.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.