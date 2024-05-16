Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 51.94% YOY

Indag Rubber Q4 Results Live : Indag Rubber declared their Q4 results on 14 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 4.27% & the profit decreased by 51.94% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.62% and the profit decreased by 10.63%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.55% q-o-q & increased by 11.21% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 32.99% q-o-q & decreased by 69.99% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.21 for Q4 which decreased by 51.9% Y-o-Y.
Indag Rubber has delivered 7.08% return in the last 1 week, 17.73% return in the last 6 months, and 26.47% YTD return.
Currently, Indag Rubber has a market cap of ₹458.46 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹186 & ₹121.6 respectively.
Indag Rubber Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|61.32
|62.33
|-1.62%
|64.06
|-4.27%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.41
|6.58
|-2.55%
|5.76
|+11.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.38
|1.35
|+2.64%
|1.31
|+5.95%
|Total Operating Expense
|59.59
|59.75
|-0.26%
|58.28
|+2.24%
|Operating Income
|1.73
|2.59
|-32.99%
|5.77
|-69.99%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4.07
|4.69
|-13.2%
|8.1
|-49.73%
|Net Income
|3.19
|3.57
|-10.63%
|6.63
|-51.94%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.21
|1.36
|-11.03%
|2.52
|-51.9%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3.19Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹61.32Cr
