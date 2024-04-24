Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.31% YOY

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : Indbank Merchant Banking Ser declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit decreased by 2.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the profit decreased by 2.31%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.51% q-o-q & increased by 22.51% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 7.62% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q4 which decreased by 45.21% Y-o-Y.
Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has delivered -4.04% return in the last 1 week, 50.7% return in last 6 months and 28.29% YTD return.
Currently the Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has a market cap of ₹216.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹60.65 & ₹24.5 respectively.
Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|6.66
|6.12
|+8.74%
|6.12
|+8.74%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|2.49
|2.03
|+22.51%
|2.03
|+22.51%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.09
|0.1
|-2.7%
|0.1
|-2.7%
|Total Operating Expense
|3.66
|3.33
|+9.67%
|3.33
|+9.67%
|Operating Income
|3
|2.79
|+7.62%
|2.79
|+7.62%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3.21
|3.27
|-1.81%
|3.27
|-1.81%
|Net Income
|2.5
|2.56
|-2.31%
|2.56
|-2.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.34
|0.61
|-45.21%
|0.61
|-45.21%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2.5Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹6.66Cr
