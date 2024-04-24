Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.31% YOY

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : Indbank Merchant Banking Ser declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit decreased by 2.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the profit decreased by 2.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.51% q-o-q & increased by 22.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.62% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.34 for Q4 which decreased by 45.21% Y-o-Y.

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has delivered -4.04% return in the last 1 week, 50.7% return in last 6 months and 28.29% YTD return.

Currently the Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has a market cap of ₹216.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹60.65 & ₹24.5 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 6.66 6.12 +8.74% 6.12 +8.74% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 2.49 2.03 +22.51% 2.03 +22.51% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.09 0.1 -2.7% 0.1 -2.7% Total Operating Expense 3.66 3.33 +9.67% 3.33 +9.67% Operating Income 3 2.79 +7.62% 2.79 +7.62% Net Income Before Taxes 3.21 3.27 -1.81% 3.27 -1.81% Net Income 2.5 2.56 -2.31% 2.56 -2.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.34 0.61 -45.21% 0.61 -45.21%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2.5Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹6.66Cr

