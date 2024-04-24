Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.31% YOY

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 2.31% YOY

Livemint

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 8.74% YoY & profit decreased by 2.31% YoY

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Q4 Results Live : Indbank Merchant Banking Ser declared their Q4 results on 22 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 8.74% & the profit decreased by 2.31% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 8.74% and the profit decreased by 2.31%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 22.51% q-o-q & increased by 22.51% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 7.62% q-o-q & increased by 7.62% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.34 for Q4 which decreased by 45.21% Y-o-Y.

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has delivered -4.04% return in the last 1 week, 50.7% return in last 6 months and 28.29% YTD return.

Currently the Indbank Merchant Banking Ser has a market cap of 216.34 Cr and 52wk high/low of 60.65 & 24.5 respectively.

Indbank Merchant Banking Ser Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue6.666.12+8.74%6.12+8.74%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total2.492.03+22.51%2.03+22.51%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.090.1-2.7%0.1-2.7%
Total Operating Expense3.663.33+9.67%3.33+9.67%
Operating Income32.79+7.62%2.79+7.62%
Net Income Before Taxes3.213.27-1.81%3.27-1.81%
Net Income2.52.56-2.31%2.56-2.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.340.61-45.21%0.61-45.21%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2.5Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹6.66Cr

