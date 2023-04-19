India ‘a big prize’, says Netflix as engagement up 30%, revenue rises 24% in 2022

India ‘a big prize’, says Netflix as engagement up 30%, revenue rises 24% in 20223 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 01:44 PM IST
- Netflix aims to maintain its $17 billion content spend per year. The company said it was pleased with the results of paid-sharing initiatives, launched in markets like Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, in an effort to minimize losses from widespread account sharing
New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, saw a nearly 30% year-on-year growth in engagement and 24% foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in India in 2022, following its decision to slash prices by 20-60% in December 2021.
