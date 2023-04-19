India ‘a big prize’, says Netflix as engagement up 30%, revenue rises 24% in 2022

New Delhi: Netflix, the American streaming platform, saw a nearly 30% year-on-year growth in engagement and 24% foreign exchange neutral revenue growth in India in 2022, following its decision to slash prices by 20-60% in December 2021.

“India is a big prize because it’s an enormous population of entertainment-loving people and we have to have the product they love. So we are doing the creative part and getting the pricing better and there’s always lots of promise to continue to grow in India. It is a very specific market in terms of (the fact that) they like local content, but also you are seeing their local content is travelling more than ever," Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, said during an earnings call.

Sarandos also highlighted the success of local content such as RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi and said that the content opportunity continues to scale along with the platform’s ability to access the market. “We can do quite well in India. We are a long way from that, we are still investing in it and I think that we will ultimately do great in India."

Taking cues from the success of lower pricing in India, the company in Q1 reduced prices in 116 more countries, expecting increased adoption to boost long-term revenue. “While they represented less than 5% of our FY‘22 revenue, we believe that increased adoption in these markets will help to maximize our revenue longer term," the company said in a letter to shareholders.

In December 2021, Netflix, widely seen as a premium service in India, slashed prices in order to reach more people. Netflix’s mobile-only plan, earlier priced at ₹199 per month, now costs ₹149. Similarly, the basic plan allowing access to all content on any one device is priced at ₹199 versus ₹499 earlier. The platform has announced period drama Heeramandi, Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, returning seasons of Delhi Crime, Mismatched, The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Kota Factory, and She besides originals with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma.

Overall, revenue for Netflix grew 4% year-over-year in the January to March quarter while average paid memberships increased 4% over the same period. However, average revenue per member was down 1% on year. Paid net additions amounted to 1.8 million for Q1 versus a loss of 0.2 million in the year-ago quarter. In the Asia and Pacific region, revenue grew 2% year-over-year while average paid memberships increased 17% year-over-year. The company said that this offset a 13% decrease in average revenue per member due to the plan mix and a higher mix of member growth in countries with lower pricing.

Netflix follows a January to December accounting year.

Meanwhile, the company that is shutting down its DVD business, aims to maintain its $17 billion content spend per year. Netflix also said it was pleased with the results of paid-sharing initiatives launched in markets like Canada, New Zealand, Spain and Portugal, in an effort to minimize losses from widespread account sharing.

“This is an important transition for us and so we are working hard to make sure that we do it well and as thoughtfully as we can. Very much like a price increase, we see an initial cancel reaction and then we build out of that, both in terms of membership and revenue as borrowers sign up for their own Netflix accounts and existing members purchase that extra member facility for folks that they want to share with," Greg Peters, co-chief executive officer, Netflix, said adding that the initiative will launch broadly, including in the US in Q2.