India ‘a big prize’, says Netflix as engagement up 30%, revenue rises 24% in 2022

“This is an important transition for us and so we are working hard to make sure that we do it well and as thoughtfully as we can. Very much like a price increase, we see an initial cancel reaction and then we build out of that, both in terms of membership and revenue as borrowers sign up for their own Netflix accounts and existing members purchase that extra member facility for folks that they want to share with," Greg Peters, co-chief executive officer, Netflix, said adding that the initiative will launch broadly, including in the US in Q2.

