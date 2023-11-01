India Cements Q2 results: Net loss narrows to ₹85.54 crore, revenue dips 4.7%
ICL's EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹14 crore, ‘sizably improved’ compared with the negative EBIDTA of ₹87 crore during the second quarter of the previous year.
India Cements Ltd on Wednesday reported a narrowing down of its consolidated net loss to ₹85.54 crore in the second quarter ended on September 2023 mainly due to a reduction in selling price and loss of volume.
