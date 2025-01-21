India Cements Q3 results: Net profit rises to ₹122.3 crore; revenue falls 15% YoY

India Cements recorded a year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profits to 122.3 crore in the third quarter. However, the revenues for the cement-maker dropped by 15%. Shares closed lower ahead of results release. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published21 Jan 2025, 06:16 PM IST
India Cements announced its third-quarter results on Tuesday, January 21.(Pixabay)

India Cements Q3 results: The Aditya Birla Group-owned cement maker, India Cements Limited, announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, January 21. The company recorded a net profit of 122.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to 0.67 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the consolidated statements. 

India Cements' revenue from operations dropped 15 per cent to 940 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to 1,113.06 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The company's consolidated expenses for the quarter rose 6.4 per cent to 1,259.53 crore, compared to 1,182.70 crore in the same quarter the previous year. 

Standalone Results

The company's losses increased to 428.84 in the third quarter, compared to a 16.51 crore loss in the same quarter the previous year, according to the standalone statements.

The company's standalone revenues also took a hit, falling 16.5 per cent to 903.16 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to 1,081.88 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

The expenses for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, rose 6.2 per cent to reach 1,220.58 crore, compared to 1,148.97 crore a year ago. 

India Cement Share Price

India Cements shares closed 8.21 per cent lower at 348.30 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to 379.45 in the previous market session. The company announced the results after stock market operating hours on January 21.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at 385.50 on July 29, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at 172.55 on June 4, 2024. As of January 21, 2025, the cement maker's market capitalisation stands at 10,793.72 crore.

The company's shares have given nearly 300 per cent returns to investors over the period of five years. However, the stock has lost 7.69 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2025. 

First Published:21 Jan 2025, 06:16 PM IST
