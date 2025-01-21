India Cements Q3 results: Net profit rises to ₹122.3 crore; revenue falls 15% YoY

India Cements Q3 results: The Aditya Birla Group-owned cement maker, India Cements Limited, announced its October to December quarter results on Tuesday, January 21. The company recorded a net profit of ₹122.3 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25, compared to ₹0.67 crore in the same quarter the previous year, according to the consolidated statements.

India Cements' revenue from operations dropped 15 per cent to ₹940 crore in the quarter ended December 2024, compared to ₹1,113.06 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Advertisement

The company's consolidated expenses for the quarter rose 6.4 per cent to ₹1,259.53 crore, compared to ₹1,182.70 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Standalone Results The company's losses increased to ₹428.84 in the third quarter, compared to a ₹16.51 crore loss in the same quarter the previous year, according to the standalone statements.

The company's standalone revenues also took a hit, falling 16.5 per cent to ₹903.16 crore in the October to December quarter, compared to ₹1,081.88 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

Advertisement

The expenses for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, rose 6.2 per cent to reach ₹1,220.58 crore, compared to ₹1,148.97 crore a year ago.

India Cement Share Price India Cements shares closed 8.21 per cent lower at ₹348.30 after Tuesday's trading session, compared to ₹379.45 in the previous market session. The company announced the results after stock market operating hours on January 21.

The company's shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹385.50 on July 29, 2024, while the 52-week low level was at ₹172.55 on June 4, 2024. As of January 21, 2025, the cement maker's market capitalisation stands at ₹10,793.72 crore.

Advertisement

The company's shares have given nearly 300 per cent returns to investors over the period of five years. However, the stock has lost 7.69 per cent year-to-date (YTD) in 2025.