NEW DELHI : Listed hotel companies are seeing little let-up in domestic travel demand, with holidays, weddings and corporate events helping sustain business through what is usually a quieter period for the industry.
The September quarter, between the summer holiday rush and the winter travel and wedding season, saw hotel operators report higher room rates, improved occupancy and revenue growth. Domestic travel remained the main driver, while corporate demand also showed signs of recovery.
NEW DELHI : Listed hotel companies are seeing little let-up in domestic travel demand, with holidays, weddings and corporate events helping sustain business through what is usually a quieter period for the industry.
The September quarter, between the summer holiday rush and the winter travel and wedding season, saw hotel operators report higher room rates, improved occupancy and revenue growth. Domestic travel remained the main driver, while corporate demand also showed signs of recovery.
Indian Hotels Co. Ltd (IHCL) and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Ltd reported demand across corporate travel, leisure and celebrations. Both also identified events as a source of business that extends beyond individual quarters.
IHCL, which operates the Taj, Vivanta and Ginger brands, reported a 22% year-on-year rise in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹2,484 crore in the quarter (including its institutional catering business). ITC Hotels’ revenue, too, grew a healthy 25.6% to ₹1,054 crore, while Lemon Tree Hotels reported an 18% rise to ₹361 crore.
Revenue at EIH Ltd, the operator of Oberoi and Trident hotels, rose 16.1% to ₹694 crore. Samhi Hotels Ltd reported 15.4% growth to ₹338 crore.
“Q2FY27 was the industry’s best quarter in the last 10 quarters in terms of revenue earned per available room (RevPAR), a key measure of hotel performance. Growth came equally from more rooms being occupied and higher room rates, Prashant Biyani, vice president-institutional equity research at Elara Capital told Mint.
Average occupancy rose by 2 percentage points, while average room rates rose by 16%, Biyani said, adding that luxury hotels did even better, with occupancy rising by around 4 percentage points and room rates increasing by 20%.
"High-profile business meetings, conferences and diplomatic events helped drive demand for luxury hotels. This trend is expected to continue over the next 18 months,” Biyani said.
Domestic boost
The key driver, domestic travel, helped offset some weakness from international travellers not coming in. Higher airfares, partly driven by rising aviation fuel costs, and geopolitical tensions have also affected airline capacity and travel plans on certain international routes. But domestic travellers have continued to take holidays, while companies and event organizers have kept demand for hotel rooms and banquet facilities going.
Hotel companies are also driving revenue growth through higher room rates, rather than relying solely on improved occupancy. IHCL reported 25% growth in domestic RevPAR, while Samhi’s same-store RevPAR rose 14.3%, driven by gains in both room rates and occupancy.
Leela, meanwhile, said demand was broadening across corporate travel, leisure, celebrations and events, with domestic demand continuing to grow and international demand returning. It sees India’s growing events calendar as a tailwind for room rates.
“Events are a common thread across both corporate MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions), [which] underpins weekday business in our cities, while weddings and social celebrations bring demand to our cities and resorts throughout the year,” said Anuraag Bhatnagar, chief executive of Leela, in its recently concluded earnings call in late October.
The company said its city hotels recorded 74% occupancy in the first half of fiscal year 2026-27 (FY27), compared with 69% a year ago, while same-store resort occupancy rose to nearly 60%. Leela also said its city hotels were seeing more weekend business as affluent domestic travellers chose staycations close to home.
IHCL managing director and CEO Puneet Chhatwal said on the company’s earnings call that domestic demand remained resilient during the quarter. Large meetings and events, including the Brics Summit, supported business. The company’s domestic hotel occupancy rose to 82% from 75% a year ago, while consolidated domestic RevPAR rose 25%.
Samhi Hotels, which owns properties run by brands such as Hyatt, Marriott and Holiday Inn, reported same-store revenue growth of 12.6%. Its managing director Ashish Jakhanwala said on its earnings call that same-store RevPAR growth was driven by higher room rates and improved occupancy. Domestic travellers accounted for about 80% of its room nights, underlining the importance of the Indian customer to the business.
Its Q2FY26 profit included a ₹26.29 crore loss from discontinued operations. Q2FY27 reported profit is ₹41.08 crore against ₹99.80 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Lemon Tree Hotels also reported better occupancy and room rates. Its occupancy increased to 76.1% from 69.8% a year ago, while RevPAR rose 18% to ₹5,137. Its net Ebitda grew 22.4% to ₹162.2 crore, indicating that revenue growth was also translating into better operating performance. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.
Uneven growth
The growth, however, has not been uniform across companies. Chalet Hotels Ltd reported a fall in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹502 crore, largely because of the absence of residential project handovers during the quarter.
Its management said revenue from its core hospitality and commercial real estate businesses, excluding residential, grew 11%. The company expects to begin handing over homes at its Bengaluru residential project in December.
Samhi’s profit fell from the year-ago quarter, which had benefited from exceptional gains linked to asset transactions and an impairment reversal. Chalet’s profit rose partly because of a deferred tax credit. Lemon Tree’s profit growth also included an exceptional item. These factors mean that profit comparisons do not always reflect the underlying performance of hotel operations.
ITC Hotels Ltd, meanwhile, reported strong revenue growth, although its consolidated comparison was affected by the inclusion of recently acquired businesses.