Profit without punch, India Inc's Q1 report card in charts
Abhinaba Saha , .Priyanshi Agarwal 5 min read 17 Aug 2025, 01:03 PM IST
Summary
Muted revenue growth was a constant theme in the latest earnings quarter, despite a slight rebound in profits. The Q1 results reveal a fragile recovery, fuelled by cost tailwinds rather than structural gains, leaving the market hungry for a true comeback.
India Inc’s June-quarter scorecard is out, and the message is stark: profitability held up, but growth conviction was missing. The earnings season was turbulent, swinging between a weak start and fleeting pockets of hope to a finale clouded by drags from smaller firms.
