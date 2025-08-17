Profit without punch, India Inc's Q1 report card in charts

Easing pressures

On a positive note, easing raw material costs boosted India Inc.'s operating margins to a one-year high in the first quarter. Lower crude oil and metal prices, driven by fears of a global demand slowdown, helped cut production costs and kept firms broadly profitable despite weak topline growth. But these gains were partially offset by rising employee and interest expenses. As a result, while net margins were strong, they didn't quite reach last quarter's high. However, experts warn input-cost tailwinds may fade by year-end, casting doubt on India Inc’s profit sustainability in the absence of a strong revenue rebound.