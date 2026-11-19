Indian companies staged a broad earnings recovery in the September quarter, as robust sales and a favourable statistical base effect led to the strongest profit growth in three years. However, their profit margins are retreating from last year’s highs, as rising input and operating costs squeeze businesses, raising concerns about whether the momentum can last through the second half of the fiscal year.
What lurks beneath India's strong quarterly earnings
SummaryAdjusted net profit of 3,835 companies rose 30% in Q2FY27, the fastest growth in three years, a Mint analysis showed. But rising input costs and limited pricing power could weigh on margins in the second half.
Indian companies staged a broad earnings recovery in the September quarter, as robust sales and a favourable statistical base effect led to the strongest profit growth in three years. However, their profit margins are retreating from last year’s highs, as rising input and operating costs squeeze businesses, raising concerns about whether the momentum can last through the second half of the fiscal year.
About the Author
Abhinaba writes deep-dive analytical stories on financial markets, corporate India and the economy. After finishing his post-graduation in finance from King’s College London, he moved into journalism three years ago with a goal to “simplify finance for all”. From tracking macroeconomic shifts and dissecting company fundamentals to decoding market sentiment, he connects the dots through data-driven storytelling, helping readers see the bigger picture.<br><br>Abhinaba writes across sectors and asset classes, analysing IPOs, decoding moves in precious metals and crude oil, and unpacking trends across public and private markets. Collaborating across beats, he aims to be Mint’s “jack of all trades”. More recently, he has also experimented with new storytelling formats, including crisp video explainers for Mint’s YouTube channel.<br><br>Across formats and topics, his goal remains the same: telling nuanced, insight-rich stories for his readers. When not writing, Abhinaba unwinds by cycling through the streets of Bandra in Mumbai, in search of fresh air and clearer thoughts. On quieter days, he turns to yoga, his preferred antidote to volatile markets, proving that while markets rarely find balance, at least the body occasionally can.
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