Indian companies staged a broad earnings recovery in the September quarter, as robust sales and a favourable statistical base effect led to the strongest profit growth in three years. However, their profit margins are retreating from last year’s highs, as rising input and operating costs squeeze businesses, raising concerns about whether the momentum can last through the second half of the fiscal year.
Indian companies staged a broad earnings recovery in the September quarter, as robust sales and a favourable statistical base effect led to the strongest profit growth in three years. However, their profit margins are retreating from last year’s highs, as rising input and operating costs squeeze businesses, raising concerns about whether the momentum can last through the second half of the fiscal year.
Mint’s analysis of standalone results of 3,835 companies shows aggregate adjusted net profit rose 30% year-on-year in Q2FY27, the strongest growth in three years. The growth excludes nearly ₹1 trillion in one-off gains recorded in Q2FY26 by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Supreme Infrastructure, Info Edge, McNally Bharat and JSW Dulux.
These exceptional gains had inflated the profit base last year, masking the underlying growth in the current quarter. Without the adjustment, India Inc would have reported just 3.4% growth in aggregate net profit.
Growth across sizes
On this adjusted basis, both large and small companies posted around 36% year-on-year growth in net profit in Q2FY27, while medium-sized firms recorded nearly 18% growth. The analysis classified companies with revenue above ₹10,000 crore as large, those with revenue of ₹1,000-10,000 crore as medium-sized, and those below ₹1,000 crore as small.
The September quarter marked a sharp improvement in earnings across company sizes from the June quarter, when small companies reported 8% profit growth and large companies eked out growth of just 3%, weighed down by losses at oil marketing companies (OMCs).
OMCs swung from a cumulative loss of around ₹16,200 crore in the June quarter to a profit of around ₹34,200 crore in the September quarter, lifting India Inc’s earnings across the board.
Price hike boost
A sharp 22% year-on-year pickup in aggregate net sales primarily boosted India Inc’s profit growth in the September quarter. The momentum in revenues was visible across large, medium and small companies, all of which clocked their strongest revenue growth in at least three years, the analysis showed. Large and medium firms saw net sales grow by over 20%, against around 15% for smaller peers.
However, price hikes, rather than a commensurate pickup in demand, were the primary driver of revenue growth in Q2, said Sonam Srivastava, founder of Wright Research, a portfolio management services firm.
Elevated oil, freight and metal prices have pushed up business costs, prompting companies to raise prices by 10-30% over the past six months through small, repeated increases, said Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth and head of research at Paul Asset.
However, companies’ ability to pass on higher costs varies across sectors and sizes, which emerged as a key differentiator between winners and losers during the quarter, Paul added.
Input costs bite
Banks, financial services and commodity-linked companies drove most of the gains in the September quarter, while consumer facing companies reeled under input cost pressures.
The cohort of companies, excluding banks, financial services, insurance and oil marketing companies, reported a nearly 30% year-on-year increase in raw material costs in Q2FY27, the steepest in three years.
Higher prices of agricultural commodities such as wheat, milk, palm oil and sugar, alongside elevated crude and metal prices, pushed up production, packaging and freight costs, said experts.
Consequently, the cohort’s net profit margin fell to 11.3% in Q2FY27, from 12% in the previous quarter and 15.5% a year earlier. While marginally above its four-year average of 11.1%, the latest reading points to mounting pressure on corporate profitability and the possibility of further margin compression from the December quarter onwards, said Gautam Duggad, managing director and head of sales of institutional equities at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Near-term outlook
With food inflation rising sharply in the past two months, there is less room for automobiles and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies to pass on another round of price hikes to consumers, noted Srivastava of Wright Research.
“Oil and gas, automobiles and FMCG are likely to witness the most pronounced margin pressure,” said Duggad. “While metals, retail, infrastructure and textiles are expected to deliver strong margin performance in the second half.”
Large private-sector banks are also better positioned to expand profitability in a rising interest-rate environment, as their floating-rate loan books allow them to reprice loans faster than their deposit costs, said Santanu Chakrabarti, banking and finance analyst at BNP Paribas India.
While rising inflation is likely to trigger margin contraction in vulnerable sectors, Harsh Gupta Madhusudan, chief India strategist at Ionic Asset, does not expect a significant slowdown in overall earnings growth from here.
Following a strong Q2 performance, Motilal Oswal has raised its FY27 Nifty earnings growth estimate by 0.5 percentage points, said Duggad. The brokerage now expects earnings to grow 18% in the second half, taking full-year growth above its earlier estimate of 14-15% and well ahead of the 6% recorded in FY26.
Cooling crude prices and contained input-cost volatility should help sustain earnings momentum, with no major negative surprises expected in the second half, Duggad added.