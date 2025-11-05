Core rises, cushion collapses: India Inc's two-speed revenue challenge in Q2
Abhinaba Saha 5 min read 05 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Core operational revenue shows signs of recovery in Q2, but the sharp drop in other income—the first since at least nine quarters—pushes overall income into the slow lane.
September-quarter earnings for India Inc. reveal a two-speed story. A Mint analysis of 551 listed companies that have reported Q2FY26 results so far shows core operational income growing nearly 5% year-on-year, up from 4% in the June quarter.
