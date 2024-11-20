India Inc's Q2 has been tepid. Is a recovery in sight?
Summary
- A subdued September quarter, marked by revenue slowdown and high-cost pressures, has dampened sentiment. Yet, analysts remain optimistic about a second-half turnaround.
India Inc. faced another challenging quarter in July-September as corporate earnings continued the recent trend of lukewarm performance. This was particularly evident in revenue growth, which hit a four-quarter low, dragging down net profit expansion for the fifth consecutive quarter, a Mint analysis showed.