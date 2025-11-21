India Inc’s strong Q2 earnings mask a shallow recovery
21 Nov 2025
A low base and booming non-core income amplified India Inc’s steady operational growth in Q2. But with a shrinking cohort of fast-growing firms, corporate India’s earnings recovery carries concentration risk.
India Inc’s September-quarter print was shaped by small- and mid-cap outperformance, and sector-specific boosts for oil marketing companies, cement and consumption niches rather than a broad-based demand upturn. A benign statistical base and strong non-core income turned healthy operational growth into the strongest net-profit results in nine quarters, Mint’s analysis showed.
