India Inc’s December-quarter earnings reflected a festive boost that was strong but selective. It also hinted that the easy phase of margin-led profit growth may be over.
India Inc's demand engine restarts in Q3, but margin tailwinds fade
SummaryIndia Inc’s Q3FY26 earnings benefited from strong festive demand, but margin-led profit expansion also lost steam. With costs rising and profits lagging revenues, the next phase of earnings growth will hinge less on margins and more on durable demand.
