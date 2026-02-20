India Inc's demand engine restarts in Q3, but margin tailwinds fade

India Inc’s December-quarter earnings reflected a festive boost that was strong but selective. It also hinted that the easy phase of margin-led profit growth may be over.
Mint’s analysis of 3,905 companies showed headline revenue rose 10% year-on-year in Q3FY26, the fastest pace in seven quarters. Net profit growth, however, was the slowest in five quarters at 11%, widening the gap between topline momentum and bottomline expansion.
The divergence came despite volume growth hitting a six-quarter high, aided by modest non-core income growth. Consumers responded to recent goods and services tax cuts, festive demand and earlier income tax reductions, unlocking discretionary spending, particularly in automobiles and consumer durables.
Elevated precious metal prices, combined with wedding and festive demand, supported jewellery companies’ toplines.
Margin cushion fading
However, these cyclical and exogenous factors can “fade and potentially create a temporary demand vacuum”, said Ajit Mishra, senior vice president of research at Religare Broking noted.
A durable earnings upcycle requires wider sectoral participation, a revival in private capital expenditure, and simultaneous recovery in both rural and urban demand, Mishra noted. But corporate margins have likely peaked for this cycle, with the post-covid benefits of lower input costs and pricing power now receding, he added.
Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that Q3’s profit acceleration was driven more by accounting and non-core factors than by underlying operating strength. This helped cushion the impact of labour code adjustments that pushed up employee costs in the December quarter.
India Inc’s staff expenses rose 8% year-on-year, marking a seven-quarter high, Mint’s analysis showed. This lifted overall expenditure by 11%, the fastest growth in almost three years.
While experts said the impact of the new labour code should wane by the end of FY26, they warned that any broad-based margin expansion now appears unlikely.
“Only select pockets, such as FMCG (fast moving consumer goods), may benefit from softer raw material prices,” said Pankaj Pandey, head of retail research at ICICI Securities. “In fact, automobiles could face renewed pressure if steel prices rise after the 12% safeguard duty. We also expect elevated refining margins for oil marketing companies to normalise.”
BFSI outshines
Sectorally, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) companies outpaced both broader India Inc and the non-BFSI cohort. BFSI’s revenue growth rose to a six-quarter high of 14.5% year-on-year, the analysis showed.
Banks reported improving credit growth, stable net interest margins and modest credit costs, boosting the broader sector’s earnings. Outstanding bank credit as of December grew 15% year-on-year and 7.5% sequentially, noted Kotak Institutional Equities.
Auto loans and loans against jewellery drove retail loan growth, while engineering, gems and jewellery, and power sectors supported industrial borrowings. Public sector banks, in particular, posted stronger topline and bottomline growth, noted Nuvama.
The non-BFSI cohort lagged financial companies but still delivered an encouraging performance. Volume growth for non-BFSI companies reached an 11-quarter high of 8% year-on-year, helping offset an equal rise in costs, which also climbed at the fastest pace in nearly three years.
The recovery in volumes was driven by a moderate improvement in discretionary consumption and decent investment momentum, albeit partly aided by a weak base, noted Kotak Institutional Equities.
Smids rebound, but recovery shallow
Across market capitalizations, small- and mid-sized (Smid) firms delivered a combined net profit growth of nearly 26%, about twice the 13% growth seen in large companies, the analysis showed.
The study classified companies with revenue less than ₹1,000 crore as small, revenue between ₹1,000 crore and ₹10,000 crore as mid and revenue above ₹10,000 crore as large.
However, their impact on aggregate earnings was limited, as large companies account for 65% of the total profit pool.
Nonetheless, experts noted that much of the Smid surge reflected a low base effect. In Q3 FY25, small companies’ profit pool had plunged to a three-year low, exaggerating the rebound this quarter, Mint’s analysis showed.
JM Financial Institutional Securities noted that nearly 40% of small-cap companies missed earnings expectations in Q3, compared with 28% for mid-caps and 25% for large caps. Nuvama further highlighted that while the pace of FY27 downgrades has moderated, particularly for large caps, Smids continue to face revision pressures.
The combined evidence suggests that while Smids delivered stronger growth on paper, their earnings outcomes remain less predictable than large caps, which are likely to anchor India Inc’s earnings momentum ahead.
Kotak and JM Financial expect automobiles, oil and gas, metals and mining, telecom, banks and non-banking financial companies to do much of the heavy lifting in the last leg of FY26, reflecting sector-specific plays rather than a uniform corporate recovery.
Even so, experts viewed the overall Q3 print and management commentary constructively. Earnings downgrades were fewer than in preceding quarters, strengthening confidence that consensus estimates remain achievable. Analysts expect Nifty 50 earnings to grow about 7-8% in FY26, before accelerating to 16% in FY27.
“The FY27 growth estimate looks achievable, but it would be driven less by margins and more by the durability of demand,” said Pandey.