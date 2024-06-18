India Inc’s revenue growth estimated to slow down QoQ, operating margins to remain steady at 15-18% in Q1FY25: ICRA
The 5.0% YoY and 6.3% sequential revenue growth for Corporate India in Q4FY24 was supported by healthy demand in consumer-oriented sectors like airlines, hotels, automotive and FMCG. In addition, the growth in power and construction sectors was strong.
The revenue growth of corporate India is expected to slow down sequentially in the first quarter of FY25, while the operating margin is likely to remain steady, according to ratings agency ICRA.