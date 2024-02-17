India Infraspace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 100% YoY

India Infraspace declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 100% YoY.
Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 100%.
The operating income was up by 100% q-o-q and increased by 100% YoY.
The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 100% YoY.
India Infraspace has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months, and 0% YTD return.
Currently, India Infraspace has a market cap of ₹2.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.46 & ₹8.06 respectively.
India Infraspace Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0
|0
|-0%
|0
|-0%
|Total Operating Expense
|0
|0.01
|-100%
|0.03
|-100%
|Operating Income
|0
|-0.01
|+100%
|-0.03
|+100%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|0
|-0.01
|+100%
|0
|-100%
|Net Income
|0
|-0.01
|+100%
|0
|-100%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0
|-0.02
|+100%
|0.01
|-100%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹0Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0Cr
