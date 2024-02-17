India Infraspace Q3 FY24 Results Live: Loss Rise by 100% YoY

India Infraspace declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline decreased by 0% & the loss increased by 100% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 0% and the loss decreased by 100%.

The operating income was up by 100% q-o-q and increased by 100% YoY.

The EPS is ₹0 for Q3 FY24, which decreased by 100% YoY.

India Infraspace has delivered 0% return in the last 1 week, 0% return in the last 6 months, and 0% YTD return.

Currently, India Infraspace has a market cap of ₹2.37 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹8.46 & ₹8.06 respectively.

India Infraspace Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Depreciation/ Amortization 0 0 -0% 0 -0% Total Operating Expense 0 0.01 -100% 0.03 -100% Operating Income 0 -0.01 +100% -0.03 +100% Net Income Before Taxes 0 -0.01 +100% 0 -100% Net Income 0 -0.01 +100% 0 -100% Diluted Normalized EPS 0 -0.02 +100% 0.01 -100%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹0Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0Cr

