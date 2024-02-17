India Nivesh Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 80.55% YoY

India Nivesh declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.84% & the profit increased by 80.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.68% and the profit increased by 27.89%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 154.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 79.57% q-o-q & decreased by 327.97% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹0.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 79.31% Y-o-Y.

India Nivesh has delivered -4.28% return in the last 1 week, -60.16% return in the last 6 months, and -9.51% YTD return.

Currently, India Nivesh has a market cap of ₹59.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹66.48 & ₹14.26 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India Nivesh Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 0.19 0.3 -34.68% 0.14 +41.84% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 0.19 0.16 +14.4% -0.34 +154.97% Depreciation/ Amortization 0.14 0.2 -33.17% 0.21 -33.72% Total Operating Expense 0.84 0.66 +27.94% 0.29 +192.04% Operating Income -0.65 -0.36 -79.57% -0.15 -327.97% Net Income Before Taxes 2.08 1.55 +33.81% 1.34 +54.97% Net Income 1.97 1.54 +27.89% 1.09 +80.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.52 0.41 +26.83% 0.29 +79.31%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1.97Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹0.19Cr

