India Nivesh Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 80.55% YoY

India Nivesh declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.84% & the profit increased by 80.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.68% and the profit increased by 27.89%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 154.97% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 79.57% q-o-q & decreased by 327.97% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹0.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 79.31% Y-o-Y.
India Nivesh has delivered -4.28% return in the last 1 week, -60.16% return in the last 6 months, and -9.51% YTD return.
Currently, India Nivesh has a market cap of ₹59.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹66.48 & ₹14.26 respectively.
India Nivesh Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|0.19
|0.3
|-34.68%
|0.14
|+41.84%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|0.19
|0.16
|+14.4%
|-0.34
|+154.97%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|0.14
|0.2
|-33.17%
|0.21
|-33.72%
|Total Operating Expense
|0.84
|0.66
|+27.94%
|0.29
|+192.04%
|Operating Income
|-0.65
|-0.36
|-79.57%
|-0.15
|-327.97%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2.08
|1.55
|+33.81%
|1.34
|+54.97%
|Net Income
|1.97
|1.54
|+27.89%
|1.09
|+80.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.52
|0.41
|+26.83%
|0.29
|+79.31%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1.97Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹0.19Cr
