Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  India Nivesh Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 80.55% YoY

India Nivesh Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 80.55% YoY

Livemint

Revenue increased by 41.84% YoY & profit increased by 80.55% YoY

India Nivesh Q3 FY24 Results Live

India Nivesh declared their Q3 FY24 results on 14 Feb, 2024. The topline increased by 41.84% & the profit increased by 80.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 34.68% and the profit increased by 27.89%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 14.4% q-o-q & increased by 154.97% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 79.57% q-o-q & decreased by 327.97% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 0.52 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 79.31% Y-o-Y.

India Nivesh has delivered -4.28% return in the last 1 week, -60.16% return in the last 6 months, and -9.51% YTD return.

Currently, India Nivesh has a market cap of 59.98 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 66.48 & 14.26 respectively.

India Nivesh Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue0.190.3-34.68%0.14+41.84%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total0.190.16+14.4%-0.34+154.97%
Depreciation/ Amortization0.140.2-33.17%0.21-33.72%
Total Operating Expense0.840.66+27.94%0.29+192.04%
Operating Income-0.65-0.36-79.57%-0.15-327.97%
Net Income Before Taxes2.081.55+33.81%1.34+54.97%
Net Income1.971.54+27.89%1.09+80.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.520.41+26.83%0.29+79.31%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1.97Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹0.19Cr

