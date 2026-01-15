Market leader Britannia Industries ranks ahead of unlisted Parle Biscuits, Mondelez India—FY25 results show how

Unlisted Parle Biscuits, Mondelez India report a significant decline in net profits for 2024-25 due to rising cost of materials. The financials, though dated, help benchmark listed market leader Britannia Industries against worthy competitors in the privately-held duo.

Anubhav Mukherjee, Soumya Gupta
Published15 Jan 2026, 05:51 PM IST
Parle Biscuits and Mondelez India Foods released their financial results for the year ended 2024-25 on Thursday, 15 January 2026.
Biscuits and confectionery makers Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd reported a significant decline in their net profits last fiscal year over rising cost of materials in the industry, their financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 sourced from data provider Tofler showed.

Both companies are not listed.

Parle Biscuits' financials showed that the company's net profit for fiscal 2025 was at 979.5 crore, compared with 1,607 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a 29% year-on-year (YoY) decline.

Even though the biscuit maker's sales have risen 8.5% YoY to 15,568.5 crore, compared to 14,349.4 crore in the previous financial year, the rising cost of goods for the company weighed on profits.

Parle Biscuits' expenses for the 2024-25 fiscal year were at 14,881.3 crore, after nearly a 15% rise from their previous year's 12,979.4 crore levels, according to the financials accessed by Tofler.

Operating margins dropped to 5.3% from 10.6% the previous fiscal. Net profit margins stood at 6% compared to its 10.7% year-ago levels.

Besides Parle-G, one of the world's top-selling biscuit brands, the company's portfolio includes brands such as Hide & Seek, Monaco, and Melody.

Mondelez India loses margins

Amid the mixed bag earnings of its competitor, the 2024-25 results of Mondelez India, formerly known as Cadbury India, showed a more than 99% drop in its net profits for the period to 10.5 crore, compared to 2,081.9 crore a year ago.

This came primarily on the back of its other income shrinking to 98.7 crore in FY25 from 1,097.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

Dropping sales and rising expenses over the cost of goods impacted the company's net profits and operating margins. Mondelez India's sales dropped 1.91% to 12,503 crore in FY2024-25, compared with 12,747 crore in the same period a year ago.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's profit margins dropped to 0.1% for the period from 15% a year ago. Mondelez India's operating margins also dropped to 8% versus 19.4%.

As of the year ended March 2025, the company's expenses rose to 12,549.1 crore, compared to 11,082.4 crore in the previous financial year, according to the financial statements accessed by Tofler.

Besides Cadbury chocolates, Mondelez India's brands include 5 Star, Tang, Bournvita, and Oreo, among other brands.

Stacking up results against market leader

Parle Biscuits and Mondelez India compete with market leader Britannia Industries which holds a near-38% share of India's biscuits market, data from India Brand Equity Foundation in July 2025 showed. Parle is ranked second at 32%.

India-listed Britannia recorded a 2% rise in consolidated net profits to 2,177.86 crore in FY25 compared with 2,134.22 crore the previous year.

The rising cost of materials remained a common thread along with other rising expenses for the year, contributing to an over 8% increase in Britannia's total expenses to 15,207.66 crore in 2024-25, compared to 14,063.89 crore the previous year.

Britannia's total revenues from core operations rose 7% YoY to 17,942.67 crore from the previous year's 16,769.27 crore, per data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.22% lower at 5,906.30 on BSE on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

