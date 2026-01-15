Market leader Britannia Industries ranks ahead of unlisted Parle Biscuits, Mondelez India—FY25 results show how

Biscuits and confectionery makers Parle Biscuits Pvt. Ltd and Mondelez India Foods Pvt. Ltd reported a significant decline in their net profits last fiscal year over rising cost of materials in the industry, their financial results for the year ended 31 March 2025 sourced from data provider Tofler showed.

Both companies are not listed.

Parle Biscuits' financials showed that the company's net profit for fiscal 2025 was at ₹979.5 crore, compared with ₹1,607 crore in the previous fiscal year, marking a 29% year-on-year (YoY) decline.

Even though the biscuit maker's sales have risen 8.5% YoY to ₹15,568.5 crore, compared to ₹14,349.4 crore in the previous financial year, the rising cost of goods for the company weighed on profits.

Parle Biscuits' expenses for the 2024-25 fiscal year were at ₹14,881.3 crore, after nearly a 15% rise from their previous year's ₹12,979.4 crore levels, according to the financials accessed by Tofler.

Operating margins dropped to 5.3% from 10.6% the previous fiscal. Net profit margins stood at 6% compared to its 10.7% year-ago levels.

Besides Parle-G, one of the world's top-selling biscuit brands, the company's portfolio includes brands such as Hide & Seek, Monaco, and Melody.

Mondelez India loses margins Amid the mixed bag earnings of its competitor, the 2024-25 results of Mondelez India, formerly known as Cadbury India, showed a more than 99% drop in its net profits for the period to ₹10.5 crore, compared to ₹2,081.9 crore a year ago.

This came primarily on the back of its other income shrinking to ₹98.7 crore in FY25 from ₹1,097.5 crore in the previous fiscal.

Dropping sales and rising expenses over the cost of goods impacted the company's net profits and operating margins. Mondelez India's sales dropped 1.91% to ₹12,503 crore in FY2024-25, compared with ₹12,747 crore in the same period a year ago.

The fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company's profit margins dropped to 0.1% for the period from 15% a year ago. Mondelez India's operating margins also dropped to 8% versus 19.4%.

As of the year ended March 2025, the company's expenses rose to ₹12,549.1 crore, compared to ₹11,082.4 crore in the previous financial year, according to the financial statements accessed by Tofler.

Besides Cadbury chocolates, Mondelez India's brands include 5 Star, Tang, Bournvita, and Oreo, among other brands.

Stacking up results against market leader Parle Biscuits and Mondelez India compete with market leader Britannia Industries which holds a near-38% share of India's biscuits market, data from India Brand Equity Foundation in July 2025 showed. Parle is ranked second at 32%.

India-listed Britannia recorded a 2% rise in consolidated net profits to ₹2,177.86 crore in FY25 compared with ₹2,134.22 crore the previous year.

The rising cost of materials remained a common thread along with other rising expenses for the year, contributing to an over 8% increase in Britannia's total expenses to ₹15,207.66 crore in 2024-25, compared to ₹14,063.89 crore the previous year.

Britannia's total revenues from core operations rose 7% YoY to ₹17,942.67 crore from the previous year's ₹16,769.27 crore, per data from the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Shares of Britannia Industries closed 0.22% lower at ₹5,906.30 on BSE on Wednesday.

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee