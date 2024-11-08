India Pesticides Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.87% YOY

India Pesticides Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 13.27% YoY & profit increased by 32.87% YoY.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 12:14 PM IST
India Pesticides Q2 Results Live
India Pesticides Q2 Results Live

India Pesticides Q2 Results Live : India Pesticides has announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year on November 6, 2024, revealing a significant increase in both revenue and profit. The company's topline grew by 13.27% year-over-year, while profit surged by an impressive 32.87%.

In comparison to the previous quarter, India Pesticides saw a revenue growth of 3.82% and a profit increase of 33.01%. These figures indicate a strong financial performance amidst a challenging economic environment.

The company also reported a decline in Selling, General & Administrative expenses, which fell by 0.78% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 23.47% year-over-year. This suggests a focus on cost management despite rising operational costs over the longer term.

Operating income showed robust growth as well, with a 21.23% increase quarter-on-quarter and a 24.92% rise year-over-year. This reflects the company's efficient management and operational effectiveness during the quarter.

Earnings per share (EPS) for the second quarter reached 2.25, marking a 32.35% increase compared to the same period last year, further highlighting the company's profitability enhancements.

Over the past week, India Pesticides has delivered a return of 10.19%. However, over the last six months, the stock has experienced a decline of 1.31% and a significant year-to-date drop of 43.42%.

Currently, India Pesticides boasts a market capitalization of 2372.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 431.75 and a low of 173.5, reflecting the volatility in the stock's performance.

India Pesticides Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue228.78220.36+3.82%201.97+13.27%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12.7312.83-0.78%10.31+23.47%
Depreciation/ Amortization4.474.16+7.45%3.69+21.14%
Total Operating Expense199.71196.38+1.7%178.7+11.76%
Operating Income29.0723.98+21.23%23.27+24.92%
Net Income Before Taxes33.626.66+26.03%26.52+26.7%
Net Income25.9119.48+33.01%19.5+32.87%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.251.69+33.14%1.7+32.35%
